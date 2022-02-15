From working in a factory as a kid to now working with Kinara Capital as a Financial Analyst – Komal Rani’s phenomenal transformational story 

Many of us set our goals to something within our grasp when we dream of success, but we forget that nothing is impossible when you put your mind to it. Nonetheless, here is the journey of someone who went from growing up in a rural village to pursuing management education to now working as a financial analyst at Kinara Capital. This is the story of Komal Rani’s extraordinary transformational journey. A tale that will inspire everyone!

Komal Rani began her journey as a student in her village of Rasoolpur Madhi, where she worked in a factory till the fifth grade. Despite the difficulty, her luck sparkled as a scholarship opportunity from the Shiv Nadar Foundation allowed her the option to relocate to a boarding school to continue studying full-time. Unfortunately, her financial assistance faded as she graduated from Gargi College in Delhi. Komal, therefore, was at a crossroads, with a standing job offer to join TCS and gain financial security for herself and her family on one end, and the opportunity to pursue management education with the prospect of a brighter future on the other. Her journey, however, has one more twist.

Vedica Scholars had hosted a session at her institution, providing information about a non-traditional management practice programme aimed to empower women in today’s competitive environment. Reviewing alumni insights, who had fantastic praise for the programme, Komal was convinced to take up the Vedica opportunity. . “I am thrilled that it has worked out this way, and I chose the Vedica option, ” Komal adds today. At Vedica, she obtained a full scholarship for the programme, allowing her to join the platform and develop herself into a future leader. She recalled the smooth learning and training process she experienced at Vedica Scholars and said,

“The Vedica programme team continually talked to me and encouraged me. I met several women leaders during the orientation program, who inspired me to stay true to my course. The emotional support and career guidance I received was unparalleled. Another aspect is the bonding I now share with my peers. With the batch coming from such diverse educational and professional backgrounds, I feel I have learned a lot every day from their experiences”.

During her management education at Vedica Scholars, she developed the relevant management skills, worked extensively with the communication centre, and prepared for placements, eventually landing a job with Kinara Capital as a Financial Risk Management Analyst. Komal Rani, in our opinion, is a fantastic example of how hard work and determination can lead to success and career advancement.

Vedica Scholars’ 18-month post-graduate certificate programme focuses on an individual’s personal growth by providing a variety of modules that foster the development of a strong personality via holistic development, addressing all aspects of leadership. The foundations of this curriculum is self-evaluation and character development. It includes class discussions, group learning sessions, and regular feedback sessions, which are essential for overall progress. The Vedica Scholar Programme for Women is one of the country’s most distinctive management programmes.

