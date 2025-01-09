At GNIOT Institute of Management Studies, each experience leaves an indelible mark. Alumna is a testament to the journey that transforms here. Their warm words inspire present students and testify that the institution holds excellence in high regard. Let’s explore what they have to say about their time at GNIOT and how it influenced their lives.

A Memorable Alumni Talk Series

At GNIOT, learning happens beyond the class. The Alumni Talk Series is the perfect example of the commitment to growth for students. Recently, Mr. Ansh Sharma, an alumnus of the 2020–22 batch and a Senior Associate at Paytm Payments Bank, spoke to the PGDM batch of 2023–25 in an interactive session.

His topic, “Digital Literacy and Effective Digital Communication,” struck a chord in the students. Ansh shared practical insights on navigating the digital world, emphasizing its role in academic and professional success. His engaging session simplified complex concepts, inspiring students to master digital skills and excel in their endeavours.

This event was not just about knowledge—it was about empowering students to think critically and adapt confidently in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.

SILSILA 2024: Rekindling Bonds and Celebrating Success

The alumni from various batches attended the touching second edition of SILSILA: Alumni Meet 2024. The meeting, which featured celebrations of milestones and memories, was held on April 6 at the Smoke House Pizzeria in Saket, New Delhi.

During reconnection with peers, alumni highlighted their professional voyages and celebration of the base that GNIOT provided. As a result of the new initiatives in the GNIOT Alumni Association, the whole network was getting more decisive for eventual growth.

GNIOT SILSILA 2024 was also not just some reunion but became a celebration with more of the glee, a sense of nostalgic memories, or camaraderie that continued to exist inside this vibrant campus community.

Alumni Testimonials: A Journey of Transformation

Hear it from the stars of GNIOT—our alumni. Each one of them tells the story of the transformation that GNIOT provides.

Navda Tyagi

Sales Officer – ITC Limited

“GNIOT was a rollercoaster of experiences, full of lessons and opportunities. The highs taught me to celebrate success, and the lows taught me resilience. Thanks to the mentors, the Learning & Development team, and the CRC team, I developed vital skills like leadership and time management. My biggest takeaway? Embrace every moment—good or bad—and keep learning.”

Mansi Mishra

Site Co-ordinator at CNH Industrial (India) Pvt. Ltd.

“My time at GNIOT was life-changing. The support from my parents, faculty, and friends made all the difference. The Learning & Development and CRC teams constantly pushed me to grow. GNIOT unlocked my true potential and gave me the confidence to face challenges. I’m deeply grateful for the guidance and opportunities I received.”

Golu Singh

Project Sales Officer at Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

From the outstanding faculty to the beautiful campus, everything about GNIOT stands out. The department supported me in every step, from academics to projects. Creativity knows no limits here. It is the only place where dreams can be made accurate.

Yatharth Tyagi

Assistant Manager – Nuwud Industries

“My journey at GNIOT was fantastic. Exposure and opportunities at the institute groomed me to handle the world out there. Management and faculty members were always available to back me. The CRC team guided me into a highly fulfilling career. GNIOT is an institution; it is more like a launch pad for success.”

Shweta Singh

Deputy Manager – Kotak Mahindra Bank

The teaching quality at GNIOT is unparalleled. The faculty members are highly qualified and provide personalized attention to every student. The campus is serene surrounded by nature, providing the perfect environment for learning and growth. My time here was truly enriching.”

What Makes GNIOT Special?

Every testimonial conveys the same message: GNIOT is where dreams become reality.

Here’s what makes GNIOT unique:

Supportive Faculty: Highly experienced faculty members provide personalized attention and guidance.

Comprehensive Learning: Practical sessions, mentorship, and industry exposure ensure holistic growth.

Strong CRC Team: The Career Resource Center is instrumental in shaping successful careers.

Beautiful Campus: A peaceful and inspiring environment enhances the overall learning experience.

Networking Opportunities: SILSILA creates lifelong networking opportunities among GNIOTians.

GNIOT does not only teach the students but also builds skills, confidence, and a vision for the future.

Building a Legacy of Success

The success of GNIOT alumni speaks for the institute’s values and dedication. Quality education and mentorship have made leaders like Ansh Sharma, Navda Tyagi, and Mansi Mishra.

Professional achievements aside, GNIOT makes its alumni feel a sense of belonging and responsibility. The strong alumni network is a reflection of the institute’s legacy.

The GIMS Experience: A Lifelong Treasure

GNIOT prepares its students not only for their careers but also for life. There is a well-furnished path with lessons, challenges, and opportunities to mould students into confident and capable professionals.

GNIOT, therefore, is a good place to begin if you are prepared for a transforming journey. Here is a place of growth that connects and celebrates success. GNIOT is one step to the future.

Discover the ins and outs of the PGDM Programme! Connect with fellow PGDM enthusiasts, dive into campus life, and get firsthand insights from current students at GIMS (GNIOT Institute of Management Studies). Let’s chat. Join: [Official] PGDM(2025-27) at GIMS – Greater Noida | GIMS

Read More