Home Articles
  • Articles

    • Five Ways to Increase your Chances of Getting into Masters’ Union School of Business

    Posted on by Priyanka.Das231

    This August, a new university, called Master’s Union, will open its doors to students. Masters’ Union, currently recruiting students, has a rigorous admissions procedure. Sources inform us that the applications to the university are extremely competitive, with the acceptance rate at just 12% during the first round of the admissions cycle. 

    To visit the official college page of  Masters’ Union School of Business  CLICK HERE

    The professors of the Union are business experts and stalwarts, who have designed the admissions process (and the curriculum) themselves, keeping in mind the attributes which lead to long term career success. Mukund Rajan, the chairman of ECube Investment Advisors and a member of the Board of Advisors for the Union says, “We believe that attributes like learnability, achievement orientation, attitude and emotional intelligence will eventually define and shape long-term success.” 

    In this manner, the application process has a diversified focus, allowing the Union to have a dynamic student body, with varying passions and interests. The admissions process involves the filling in of the online application, which includes one’s test scores (GMAT, GRE etc.), essays, and letters of recommendation. Once accepted, the second round of admissions involves an interview, which is to be conducted by the Masters themselves. In our discussions with board members, we arrived at five ways that can increase an individual’s chances to be accepted to the Union’s inaugural class. 

    • Go the extra mile to show keen interest

    The first way to improve one’s chances is to show keen interest: the Union takes special note of students who truly want to study at the Union and believe in their process. Emails, timeliness, prompt responses to the Unions communications all show keen interest, of which the Union takes note. 

    • Write genuine essays that represent who you are

    The application requires written essays. Please don’t be fooled: the Masters are experts who know the difference between a well thought out essay and one that is plagiarized. Write an essay that is direct, honest, and well-written. Make sure to check and double check the essay, grammatical errors and repetition are best avoided. 

    • Highlight your leadership experiences

    The essays should discuss one’s ambitions for the future and the achievements of one’s immediate past. Tell stories of your leadership potential, projects that you have taken on and seen through. Focus on what sets you apart from the pack.

    • Don’t submit generic Letters of Recommendations

    The required letters of recommendation are for the Masters to understand a student’s potential. A good letter of recommendation comes from someone who knows the student and how they work. Here, the content of the letter matters, and it is key to not write the letter yourself, or fake its contents in any way. 

    • Finally, stay humble and refrain from sounding boastful

    In both the essays and the letters of recommendation, ensure that you do not forget your humility: do not brag or lie in either of these. A fake application can be spotted easily and will be rejected. 

    Bhaskar Chakravorti, who will be teaching International Business at the Union adds, “Your application is going to be our first impression of you. If the first  impression is the last impression, don’t you want it to be good?” Following these five simple practices, according to the Masters we spoke to, can make or break an application

    To visit the official college page of  Masters’ Union School of Business  CLICK HERE

    Read Next

    PGDM at NIBM Pune: What should be an applicant’s profile for PGDM (B&FS)?
    If there is an institute that can be deemed as the pinnacle for Banking and Financial Services (B&FS) studies in India, it is the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM). Situated in Pune, NIBM’s objective is to develop young professionals’ expertise in the banking and financial domains. The autonomous institute was established in 1969 by
    In Uncategorized  ·  5 days ago
    NITIE Mumbai | Committees and Forums
    NITIE lays great emphasis on the holistic development of students. The Institute provides a plethora of opportunities like industry interaction, cultural activities, sports competitions or entrepreneurial pursuits. These Committees and Forums are the best platforms to showcase hidden talents or learn new ones. It helps in developing skills such as leadership, learning, learning how to work
    In Uncategorized  ·  4 days ago
    Hands-on Learning : Run an Investment Bank as a student at Masters' Union School of Business
    A new post-graduate, business school, Master’s Union, will soon be opening its doors to students in 2020. Located in the heart of Gurgaon’s business hub, the Union is attempting something unprecedented in the field of business education. They promise to equip students with practical knowledge, allowing them close acquaintance with business and investment as a
    In Uncategorized  ·  4 days ago
    A Review of Placements at IMDR
    This year the Placement Process does not have to be the same as compared to the previous year’s placement seasons at IMDR. As we see in all B-Schools as the placement season started, they rush to approach companies for the same begins. But first & foremost the placement committee at IMDR, before rushing to this
    In Uncategorized  ·  Yesterday
    Five Ways to Increase your Chances of Getting into Masters' Union School of Business
    This August, a new university, called Master’s Union, will open its doors to students. Masters’ Union, currently recruiting students, has a rigorous admissions procedure. Sources inform us that the applications to the university are extremely competitive, with the acceptance rate at just 12% during the first round of the admissions cycle.  To visit the official
    In Uncategorized  ·  in 5 hours