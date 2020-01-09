DU Admissions 2020: Applications Process to Start in April

DU admissions 2020

The university of Delhi has decided to release the admission forms in advance this year to make the admission process more student friendly. According to the words of Pankaj Arora, dean, admission at DU, the application forms will be available in the first week days of April itself.

Previous year the admission form was delayed by over a month as the varsity came under scrutiny. The DU admission for the previous session began on 31st May 2019 while it opened on 15th May 2019 for the 2018-19 session. Mr Arora also stated that the varsity is working to make admission process more convenient, transparent, hassle-free and objective for both parents and students.

Delhi University had invited suggestions from stakeholders for the improvement in the admission process. Pankaj Arora also commented that, “we are still analysing the feedback got on the basis of what is applicable and what will give more to the admission process. Various other suggestions are under review but we are yet to finalise it.” And that the university is also making effort for the single admission form but yet has to be finalized.

The Central Board of Secondary Education – CBSE has preponed its examination and evaluation process in order to give more time for the admission process in Delhi University. State boards will follow the same suit. The official web to get more essential details on the admission procedure is http://www.du.ac.in/ .

It has been recorded that during admissions of year 2019, total of 2,58,388 applications were received for 64,000 undergraduate seats available at the varsity. Of the total applications received by Delhi University, there were 9091 applications that were reserved under the EWS quota while 7100 seats were reserved for ST, 34262 were reserved for SC and 55457 were reserved for OBC applications.

The previous year was also the first time when the National Testing Agency was attached into for conducting entrance examination for the varsity in lines of JNU.

Also read, DU Invites Suggestions from the Public to Streamline Admission Process.

<noscript><iframe title="Delhi University Admission 2020|Eligibility|course|Cutoff|Top college|Campus|Fee|Placement|" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YkFyzpA3MBM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More