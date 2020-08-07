Deadline extended for Admissions to Executive MBA 2020 at DTU

Amidst the global pandemic, the academic sector has been facing several hurdles due to the restriction on public gathering and transportation. The students have been facing challenges as well, thus, questioning the authorities and establishing their demands for quick solutions.

Numerous educational institutions and their authorities have been working rigorously to offer relief to their students with modified learning strategies and rescheduling important dates.

The students who were looking forward to enrolling in universities for higher educations have been keeping a tab on the official websites of the institutions for the latest updates and news.

The Delhi Technical University has also offered relief to its students by extending the date of the online application procedure for the executive MBA programme.

Admission process at Delhi Technological University

DTU is well-known for the technical courses it offers to hundreds of candidates every year. The extension of the last date for online application has been done to offer relief to the applying candidates amidst the current pandemic situation in the country.

The last date for the application process is now fixed as the 9th of August 2020. The institution is also well-known for the BTech, BDes and other graduate and post-graduate courses it offers every year.

The admission procedure begins with the application form, which is released every year on the official website of the institute. The candidates are required to register on the website before filling an application form. Candidates are required to register on the official site using their credentials.

Post the registration process, the candidates are required to select their respective courses and programme and are further required to fill the application form for the same.

During the submission of the application form, certain important documents like residence proof, birth certificate, category proof, etc., are required and should be uploaded in scanned format. Post the attachment of the necessary documents; the candidates can submit their forms.

Executive MBA at Delhi Technological University

Apart from the executive MBA programme, the Delhi Technical University also offers programmes like MDes. The admission into the MBA and MDes programmes are made based on the score achieved in the CAAT and CEED entrance examination, respectively.

Candidates are required to score a minimum qualifying percentage in the examination and must fulfil the eligibility criteria as well. For the MBA programme, a candidate must possess minimum working experience of 3 years, and 50 per cent marks out of the total marking digits. Moreover, the candidates must also possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institution.

The executive MBA programme has been designed considering the requirements of working professionals. The sessions for the same are usually planned on weekends considering the flexibility of candidates and their work activities.

Moreover, the final percentage of the candidates achieved in the graduation programme are also considered during the time of admissions. The interested aspirants are advised to visit the official website of the institution for more updates.

The website also showcases a direct link for the application process, thus making it easy for the candidates to apply for the programme conveniently.

After the registration process, the candidates can fill the application form for an executive MBA programme. However, based on the data collected from the application forms, the candidates are shortlisted for further enquiries.

The authorities usually consider the work experience and previous academic performance of the candidates before approving their admission. Moreover, the aspirants are further selected for an interview session which forms an important part of the enrolment process.

The overall admission is made based on several factors and the final interview session with the jury panel.

Important updates for admission process

The authorities of Delhi Technical University have been releasing several updates regarding their admission process. As per the newly scheduled dates, the personal interview session has been planned for 18th, 22nd and 23rd of August 2020.

Moreover, the institution will be released the first list of selected candidates on the 26th of August, 2020. Due to the prevailing health crisis in the country and restrictions upon travel and transportations, the admission processes would be done through virtual means.

The 2-year Part-time classroom course offers an insightful view of the management and business world. The programme emphasises on the specialisation of subjects like financial management, supply chains, IT and marketing management, among others.

The Delhi Technical University offers a total of 60 seats for the programme. The course has been delivering great placement and recruitment results since the past few years.

Recruitments for eminent job profiles have been done my global companies and firms like Adobe, Apple, Bank of America, Amazon, Bloomberg, and several others. Moreover, the median salary package has been estimated at around 22 lakhs p.a.

