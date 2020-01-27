CMAT 2020 Admit Card Important Advisory recommended by NTA

The National Testing Agency published an important advisory for CMAT 2020 on 25th January 2020. The advisory lists the complete instructions concerning the Admit Card, Important Documents to Carry, etc.

The NTA will conduct the CMAT 2020 exam on 28th January 2020 between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The test will be held across 109 cities in India.

Read the important advisory related to CMAT admit card, documents to carry, etc below.

CMAT 2020 Admit Card Important Advisory

Applicants must check for the following details in their admit cards.

Date of the Exam

Shift & Timing of the Exam

The venue of the Test

Reporting Time at Centre

Gate Closing Time of Centre

NTA recommends the candidates to visit the venue one day before the exam to familiarize themselves with the directions to reach the test centre. It will also save the candidates from inconvenience on the day of the exam.

Documents to Carry in CMAT 2020

Candidates must carefully read the list of important items to carry for CMAT as no applicant will be allowed to enter without proper ID/ Admit Card and other necessary documents.

The CMAT 2020 Admit Card (A4 Print out) downloaded from the NTA Website. One Passport size photograph for the attendance sheet at the exam centre. The photograph must be the same as the one uploaded with the Online Application Form. A valid Original Photo ID Proof (PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card/ Bank Passbook with Photograph). NOT ACCEPT IDs- ID card issued by Schools/ Colleges/ Universities/ Coaching Centres, AADHAR enrollment receipt without AADHAR NUMBER and PHOTOCOPIES OR Images Stored in mobile phones etc will NOT be accepted. For PwD Applicants- PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under category of PwD. Candidates with Physical Disability are requested to report early for facilitation during entry at the exam hall.

CMAT 2020 Exam Centre Important Advisory

Candidates must reach the exam venue at the Reporting Time. No applicant will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the Gate Closing Time.

Candidates CANNOT carry these items in the exam hall: Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Microphone/ EarPhone/ Pager, Calculator, Log Tables, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Camera, Tape Recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices.

Candidates will be responsible for the safekeeping of their belongings as the exam centre might not have any provision for the same.

Applicants also do not need to carry a pen or rough papers as the NTA officials/ invigilators will provide all the candidates with rough papers and pen.

However, candidates won’t be able to take the rough sheets as it is mandatory to submit the sheet and admit card to the invigilator/ official before leaving the exam hall.

Candidates will have to enter the necessary details in the Attendance Sheet in legible handwriting. After that, candidates must put their signature, Smudge-free Left Hand Thumb Impression and paste the Photograph at the appropriate box.

Usage of unfair means or cheating in the CMAT 2020 is not allowed. If any candidate is found indulging in such practices, his/ her candidature will be automatically cancelled without any notice from the officials.

All candidates who are going to appear for CMAT 2020 can go through all Instructions given in the Admit Card and the Information Bulletin.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CMAT 2020 Exam

<noscript><iframe title="CMAT EXAM ADMIT CARD 2020 |HOW TO DOWNLOAD CMAT EXAM ADMIT CARD 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kzTqKqRzeHI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More