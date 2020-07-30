CLAT format revised to ensure a better experience for the candidates

The global pandemic has possessed several issues in the lives of students. Aspirants applying to distinct programmes for higher education have been witnessing a sudden change in the regular admission procedure activities and entrance examinations.

Several educational institutions have been working rigorously to curb the growing concerns of students and have been coming up with numerous strategies. Students coming from different backgrounds have been expressing their concern about different issues to the authorities and have been urging for quick solutions.

Students appearing for the notable examinations like CLAT for undergraduate courses have also been facing similar hurdles; therefore, the Consortium of NLUs have been responding to the rising complications for students through a recent update on the test.

The second mock test for CLAT undergraduate candidates and the first round of mock test for postgraduate aspirants has been released by the Consortium of NLUs. The tests have been released on the official site of the institution on 24th July 2020.

Students have been facing problems regarding the online test format, and therefore, the council has been working on improving the test format for the candidates. The portal now allows students to navigate easily across different sections of the test without facing many problems.

Reassurances from CNLU regarding the new format

Students have been raising doubts about the test format after the release of the first mock test and demanded a change in the interface. The test conducting body has been assuring students about the smooth flow of the test, and therefore, their queries have been receiving the desired attention.

Moreover, the conducting body also claimed that the test would be conducted for familiarising students through the virtual mode of conduct.

The authorities have been revolving several troublesome issues regarding the online tests lately. However, some of the important features of the lately released mock tests have been mentioned below.

Aspirants have been complaining about the sectional navigation issues in the previous formats. This restricted the candidates to freely navigate from one section to another. The entrance examination paper features five distinct sections, namely the grammar and comprehension section, current affairs, legal reasoning, logical reasoning and quantitative techniques. All the sections feature a total number of 150 questions. Previously, the candidates were not able to move across different sections of the paper. However, this issue has been resolved with the latest feature allowing students to navigate from one section of the paper to another. Moreover, the students can now prioritise their sectional preferences and attempt whichever question they wish first.

Earlier, candidates have also been witnessing complications related to the revisiting different sections of the test paper. However, in the latest update, candidates are allowed to revisit different sections of the paper whenever required. Also, the update offered a great advantage to students who wish to review their marked answers after the completion of the test. The previous pattern did not allow students to review their answer once skipped. Moreover, the update also allowed students to read their answers for as long as they want to keep the total duration of the exam in mind.

Apart from the sectional navigation and sectional review issues, candidates have been facing multiple other hurdles as well. However, the authorities have been releasing updates on the test pattern and have been offering situation to the problems of aspirants. Another major relief for students has been offered by the authorities. In the latest update, the candidate is now also allowed to zoom in and zoom out of the test paper. The portal system has been updated with this feature lately. This will also help students in adjusting the size of the words and the characters.

Apart from this candidate will also be offered the advantage of using an in-built system calculator. The system interface has been updated with a simple calculator to allow students to do normal calculations whenever necessary. The latest updates in the test facilities will be erasing multiple troublesome issues for the appearing candidates, allowing them to get a flexible experience in the mock tests.

New format for CLAT 2020

Eminent students and aspirants from different corners of the country give the CLAT examination every year, opening their pathway of career opportunities. The test has been designed to test the abilities of the aspirants and allowing them for further admissions in notable institutions.

The entrance test is conducted annually for hundreds of students, and a series of mock test is released by the board offering a better preparation facility to the appearing candidates.

The different sections of the test paper feature five distinct sections with different question sets. Every section comprises of a comprehension passage followed by multiple-choice type questions.

The candidates are required to choose the correct answer amongst the different series of multiple-choice type questions. Every correct answer carries one mark, whereas every incorrect answer has a negative marking of 0.25. a total number of 150 questions combining all the five sections are featured in the entrance test paper.

The following table will provide an insightful view of the number of questions attached in different sections of the paper.

Sections Total number of questions per sections Grammar, English, comprehension 29 Current affair (including GK) 36 Legal reasoning 40 Logical reasoning 30 Quantitative techniques 15 The total question in the test paper 150

The appearing candidates are required to keep a tab on the official site of the examination council for more updates and guidelines. Moreover, the mock test paper must be viewed on the official site.

