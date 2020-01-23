CGPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: Online Applications Starts from 10th February for 89 Posts at psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission is a statutory body in the state of Chhattisgarh that operates under the directions from the state government.

It is the responsibility of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission to conduct various recruitment drives periodically as per the requirements of the personnel for vacancies at different ministries, departments, and or organisations of the state government.

Under the latest recruitment drive, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has invited applications from the candidates for the State Engineering Service Exam 2020. Under the CGPSC Recruitment 2020, the total number of available vacancies is 89 for the post of Assistant Engineer.

Out of the total 89 vacancies, 85 vacancies pertain to the profile of Assistant Engineer Civil, 3 vacancies pertain to the profile of Assistant Engineer Electrical/Mechanical, and 1 vacancy pertains to the post of Assistant Engineer Electronics.

As per the official notification published on the website of CGPSC Recruitment 2020 @ www.psc.cg.gov.in, the online application process will commence from 10th February 2020 and will culminate on 10th March 2020. The last date for payment of the application fee is also 10th March 2020.

So, all the candidates who meet the specified eligibility criteria and wish to participate in the CGPSC Recruitment 2020, should log-on to the official website between the specified dates and complete their applications as per the official guidelines.

Once the application deadline is closed, no new applications will be accepted under CGPSC Recruitment 2020. So, the candidates must plan their applications accordingly.

Though, once the application window closes, candidates will be given an opportunity to make any corrections in their application form. The window for making changes in the application form will close on 19th March 2020.

Candidates from the general category or belonging from other states must pay an online application fee of Rs. 400. While the candidates from reserve categories need to pay an application fee of Rs. 300.

As the application process is yet to commence, some changes may be announced by the CGPSC in the interim. So, the candidates must log-on to the official website regularly for accessing up to date information pertaining to the CGPSC Recruitment 2020.

FAQs:-

Question: Which is the official website for CGPSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website is www.psc.cg.gov.in.

Question: How many vacancies are available under CGPSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The total number of available vacancies is 89.

Question: Which is the last date for submitting online applications under CGPSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date for application submission is 10th March 2020. The last date for making changes in the application form is 19th March 2020.

Question: When will the online application process for CGPSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The online application process will be starting from 10th February 2020 on the official website.

