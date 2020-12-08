CAT 2020 Exam Answer Keys Updated: Download it here.
In an official notification published by the CAT 2020 conducting authority IIM Indore, has notified CAT 2020 aspirants of a freshly released CAT 2020 Answer Key for the Common Admission Test (CAT Exam) conducted on November 29, 2020.
CAT 2020 aspirants can download the CAT Answer Key 2020 here
How To Download CAT 2020 Answer Key
To download the CAT answer key, follow the instructions mentioned below:
1. Go to the official website —www.iimcat.ac.in
2. Click on registered candidate login
3. login through your credentials
4. Download the CAT 2020 answer key
