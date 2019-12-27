WII Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 29 Vacancies @www.wii.gov.in, Check here for more Details

The importance of environment and nature is being stressed upon in the present times by all countries. In a country like India, where flora and fauna are so diverse, proper attention is required to preserve the resources.

That is why the Wildlife Institute of India conducts its operations to manage and formulate policies related to the wildlife of India. In order to run its operations smoothly, the Wildlife Institute of India floats various recruitment rives periodically to select the most suitable candidates for the vacancies available with it.

Under the latest recruitment campaign, i.e. WII Recruitment 2019, applications have been invited from interested candidates for 29 vacancies available with the institute.

As per the official notification published under WII Recruitment 2019, candidates can apply for the available vacancies latest by 20th January 2020. As the application process has already started, candidates must complete it as soon as possible.

Applications under WII Recruitment 2019 are being accepted through online channels only; therefore the candidates must log-on to the official website of WII Recruitment 2019 @ www.wii.gov.in and complete their online applications as soon as possible.

As the online application link will be deactivated after 20th January 2020, candidates should not wait for the last date as the possibility of any technical issues can never be ruled out.

WII Recruitment 2019: Important Updates

In order to complete their application as well as access details pertaining to the written test, candidates must refer to the official website of WII Recruitment 2019 only.

The online registration process will not be extended beyond 20 th January 2020. Only those candidates who complete their registration and pay the application fee will be able to participate in the written test.

January 2020. Only those candidates who complete their registration and pay the application fee will be able to participate in the written test. Candidates must refer to the official website for more information only. Any reports or update son social media should not be referred to.

Application fee for candidates from SC, ST, and Physically Challenged category is Rs. 100. While the application fee for candidates from other categories is Rs. 500.

Candidates can apply for a maximum of two positions under WII Recruitment 2019.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will the online registration for WII Recruitment 2019 start?

Answer: The online registration process for WII Recruitment 2019 has already started.

Question: Which is the official website of WII Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The official website for WII Recruitment 2019 is www.wii.gov.in

Question: What is the application fee amount payable by the candidates?

Answer: Application fee for candidates from SC, ST, and Physically Challenged category is Rs. 100. While the application fee for candidates from other categories is Rs. 500.

Question: Can a candidate apply for multiple positions?

Answer: Candidates can apply for a maximum of 2 positions and must pay the application fee for both.

WII Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 29 Vacancies @www.wii.gov.in, Check here for more Details was last modified:

Read More