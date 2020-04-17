Best Fellowship Programs in India- One Year Course

In the last few years, fellowship programs have gained considerable recognition among young Indians, who are interested in contributing to the growth and development of the country through the community.

Several of the available fellowship programs in India allow the candidates to gain hands-on experience in working with the grassroots problems that are affecting the country and its citizens. For candidates willing to explore careers different from the conventional prospects, these fellowships provide an opportunity to work in a field that you maybe passionate about but do not have sufficient resources to start working in it.

The fellowships offer such candidates a platform to learn and work at the same time. Fellowship programs are excellent opportunities that people can utilize to understand ground realities and start a gradual professional journey. Below we summarize important details of some of the best fellowships in India.

● A scholarship-based 10-month, full-time, inter-disciplinary, and residential fellowship program.

● Candidates must be Indian or Nepalese citizens with a Bachelor’s Degree or completed 10+2 education and have relevant work experience. Candidates must be aged less than 30 years when the fellowship commences.

● Candidates that receive admission but are unable to pay the program tuition are provided scholarships after a review of their financial needs. A limited number of stipends are available to cover daily living expenses for candidates with significant financial needs.

● Offered to social entrepreneurs requiring financial aid to devise innovative solutions to social problems and bring positive change in society. Ashoka Fellows work in more than 60 countries worldwide.

● Candidates are social entrepreneurs, who bring new ideas and intend to have a social impact through their creativity.

● Fellows are provided a living stipend for around three years and are allowed to work full- time on developing their institutions.

Acumen Regional Fellows India

● A one-year development program offered to 20 candidates

● Fellows can keep their jobs and participate in 5 week-long seminars, yielding tools, training, and space to create new ideas, generate an impact, develop significant networks of social leaders.

● Candidates must be Indians, whereas age and education level are not a restriction. All costs associated with participating in the program are covered by the fellowship providers.

William J. Clinton Fellowship for Service in India

● A 10-month volunteer service program, wherein a select number of young professionals from the U.S. and India are connected with under-resourced NGOs and social enterprises in India

● Applicants must be U.S. or Indian citizens or U.S. permanent residents aged 21–34 years and have completed a Bachelor’s degree.

● A living stipend, insurance coverage, and program-related travel costs are born by the providers.

SBI Youth for India

● A 13-month rural fellowship program for outstanding young professionals and graduates from India to volunteer for challenging grassroots development projects.

● The program presents various projects and allows flexibility to design a project in the focus areas of the partner NGO’s work.

● Candidates must be Indian citizens aged 21–32 years. Living, transport, and medical insurance costs of the stay in rural India as well as project costs are born by the providers.

Legislative Assistant to Members of Parliament

● The 11-month LAMP fellowship program provides young people with an opportunity to be mentored by select parliament members.

● The fellowship duration is from the Monsoon Session until the Budget Session, thereby exposing fellows to different parliamentary affairs and extensive research opportunities.

● Students are provided a monthly stipend of INR 20,000.

