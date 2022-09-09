Be a Part of the Growing Media World With PGDM in Media & Entertainment at MET Mumbai

The media and entertainment sector is quickly becoming one of India’s most important economic drivers. It has and will continue to make a significant economic contribution to our nation. It is renowned for fostering creative and inventive people and employment opportunities. The sector provides employment opportunities in the print, gaming, animation, film, television, and radio industries as well as in the advertising, public relations, digital, television, film, events, talent, and music sectors.

MET Mumbai is aware of the need for qualified media management specialists to support, sustain, and contribute to the expansion of the company while controlling its dynamics. Consequently, a Post Graduate Diploma Management programme in Media & Entertainment that combines business management training with media education has been introduced. In the framework of the expanding requirements for the media & entertainment business, the two-year programme will include general management topics.

The two-year full-time PGDM in Media & Entertainment programme from the MET League of Colleges recognises the need for skilled media management professionals to support, sustain, and contribute to the growth of the industry.

The curriculum follows a holistic approach to modern media education and instructs students in the many facets of the industry, enabling young professionals to begin their careers in business & management fields such as public relations, talent, digital, television, and cinema.

What is the curriculum of the program and how is the learning experience of the program laid out?

Course Highlights :

Combines management and media Emphasize abilities that close the employment-education divide. Strong corporate knowledge and education. Media infrastructure on campus Prepares you for the media and entertainment industry. A strong academic setting for an advantage in the market. Promoting entrepreneurship Industry and academic collaboration.

What is the infrastructure of the program like?

One-of-a-kind Combination of Management and Media Studies Industry-professional faculty; A stellar alumni network; Transformative education with a holistic perspective Contemporary Media Education – Acquire, Assemble and Apply Cutting-edge facilities with media equipment

What kind of students should join this program?

Students may apply if they have earned a bachelor’s degree in any field from an institution recognised by the Association of Indian Universities with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 50% (or 45% for applicants in the restricted category).

You can also apply if you’re taking a final year/semester test. To avoid having their admission revoked, individuals must present official documentation that they passed the exam on or before the program’s start date. It is necessary to be proficient in Microsoft Office.

What are some of the career opportunities that exist after completing the program?

The MET PGDM (Media & Entertainment) will provide the opportunity to work in a variety of Media and Entertainment organisations like Viacom 18 and T-Series, ad agencies like Ogilvy, Dentsu Aegis Network, and Mudra Group, IT giants like Google, and many digital and media startups. Students in the MET PGDM programme have received offers of up to 15.5 lakhs per year. A few MBA graduates decide to embrace entrepreneurship by starting their businesses or working for family businesses.

Admissions for PGDM in Media & Entertainment are open. To apply or for more details, click here.

How to apply?

Interested candidates can apply online/offline with the required information Eligible candidates should have appeared for Entrance Test (CMAT, CAT, XAT, GMAT, ATMA, MAT, MH-CET) + Statement of Purpose (SOP) Video + Personality Factors. Candidates will be called for a Personal Interview (Online/Offline) based on score/ rank/ marks obtained in the entrance test & PF test.

FAQs

What is the minimum percentage required to apply for PGDM in MET Mumbai?

Ans- Minimum of 50% marks

Is entrance text mandatory to apply for PGDM in MET Mumbai?

Ans- Yes, a valid score of CMAT, CAT, XAT, GMAT, ATMA, MAT or MH-CET is mandatory

What is the duration of PGDM (Media & Entertainment) in MET Mumbai?

Ans- It is a 2-year programme.

