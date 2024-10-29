The annual techno-management festival of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus, ATMoS, returns for its 2024 edition with an exciting lineup of events and activities. Since its inception in 2012, ATMoS has been a platform for young innovators across technology, management, and finance, combining educational opportunities with engaging experiences.

Celebrating ATMoS

ATMoS has established itself as a major event that brings together students and professionals from diverse fields, fostering an atmosphere of learning and discovery. Past editions have included not only interactive workshops and competitions but also memorable pro-shows and inspirational talks from leading figures in various industries.

Pro-Shows and Distinguished Speakers

ATMoS has hosted some of the country’s most celebrated performers, including Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, and Sunidhi Chauhan, along with comedians like Samay Raina. The festival has also featured talks from luminaries such as Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Shashi Tharoor, and technology pioneers like Sabeer Bhatia (Founder of Hotmail) and Sandeep Jain (CEO of GeeksforGeeks). These events have left a lasting impact on attendees, offering both entertainment and insight.

Key Events in 2024

Robowars: This robotics competition will showcase fierce battles between machines engineered by teams across the country, demonstrating precision, creativity, and technical skill.

Indian Drone Racing League (IDRL): Featuring FPV pilots from across India, this event challenges participants to navigate drones through intricate circuits, offering one of the most visually dynamic experiences at the festival.

Hackathon: A premier coding competition, the ATMoS Hackathon will see over 20,000 entries worldwide. This two-round event will challenge participants with algorithmic problems, testing their coding abilities and problem-solving skills.

SAE BPHC ATV Time Attack & Auto Expo: This event will highlight custom-built all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) in a high-speed time trial, focusing on engineering expertise and competitive driving.

Tech Expo & Innowave: The Tech Expo will feature innovative projects in artificial intelligence, robotics, and more, with over 100 displays. Innowave, a national-level talent hunt, will challenge participants to showcase their creativity and problem-solving capabilities.

Event Details

Dates: November 8 – 10, 2024

Registration: Unifest Registration

Instagram: ATMoS Official Page

ATMoS ’23 Aftermovie: Watch on YouTube

ATMoS 2024 promises an enriching and exciting experience, inviting attendees to engage in a range of competitions, performances, and thought-provoking sessions. This year’s theme, “Astral Arcade,” captures the spirit of innovation and exploration that defines ATMoS. The festival is set to be a remarkable event, combining knowledge, talent, and unforgettable moments.

Read More