HomeMBA Entrance Exam 2020-21CAT Entrance Exam 2020-21 Articles
  • Articles

    • Apply for UG/PG degrees in K L Deemed to be University

    Posted on by Ranjani Madan

    K L University or K L Deemed to be University, formerly K L College of Engineering (KLCE) and Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF), is an institution for higher education Andhra Pradesh, India.

    The Koneru Lakshmaiah Charities,established as a trust in 1980, started the KL College of Engineering in the Academic year 1980-81.  KL Deemed to be University, established in 1980-81 as KL College of Engineering, received the upgradation to KL College of Engineering Autonomous in 2006. The UGC, MHRD Government of India, declared it a Deemed to be University in 2009.

    The NAAC accredited the institution with an A Grade in 2012 and re-accredited it with an A++ grade in 2018. In 2019 UGC, MHRD declared this institution a Category one Institution.

    The KL (Deemed to be University) has opened its UG and PG program admission process for 2021. Candidates interested in enrolling in the programs can apply for admission via online or offline mode. The University will offer UG and PG program admissions to candidates who clear the written test and interview.

    Aspirants must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the courses to which they seek admission.The University will not process the applications of candidates who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria for admission to the University’s courses. The eligibility criteria vary for different courses.

    Eligibility for programs

    Program

    Eligibility

    Minimum passing percentage

    Qualifying entrance test

    BArch

    10+12

    60

    KLEEE and NATA

    BTech

    10+12

    60

    KLEEE/JEE Main/ JEE Advanced/ EAMCET or any other state-level engineering entrance test

    BPharm

    10+12 with PCMB or PCB

    60

    KLEEE/AP EAMCET/ or any other state-level entrance test

    BCom/ BBA/ BBA-LLB/ BBA-MBA

    10+12

    55

     

    BCA/ BA/ BSc

    10+12

    55

     

    BFA/ BSc-HM

    10+12

    55

     

    MTech

    BTech IN corresponding discipline of engineering/ technology

    55

     

    MTech Computer Science & Engineering

    MSc/BTech

     

     

    MBA

    10+2 & Bachelor’s

    55

     

    MSc Chemistry

    Bachelor’s with honors/significance in chemistry

    6.5 in CGPA

     

    M.Phil and Ph.D. programs

     

     

    KL Entrance test or UGC NET/ CSIR JRF/ GATE or SLET

    Apply for UG/PG courses in KL Deemed to be University at:

    https://www.kluniversity.in/admissions.aspx

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam Discussion.