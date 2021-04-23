Apply for UG/PG degrees in K L Deemed to be University

K L University or K L Deemed to be University, formerly K L College of Engineering (KLCE) and Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF), is an institution for higher education Andhra Pradesh, India.

The Koneru Lakshmaiah Charities,established as a trust in 1980, started the KL College of Engineering in the Academic year 1980-81. KL Deemed to be University, established in 1980-81 as KL College of Engineering, received the upgradation to KL College of Engineering Autonomous in 2006. The UGC, MHRD Government of India, declared it a Deemed to be University in 2009.

The NAAC accredited the institution with an A Grade in 2012 and re-accredited it with an A++ grade in 2018. In 2019 UGC, MHRD declared this institution a Category one Institution.

The KL (Deemed to be University) has opened its UG and PG program admission process for 2021. Candidates interested in enrolling in the programs can apply for admission via online or offline mode. The University will offer UG and PG program admissions to candidates who clear the written test and interview.

Aspirants must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the courses to which they seek admission.The University will not process the applications of candidates who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria for admission to the University’s courses. The eligibility criteria vary for different courses.

Eligibility for programs

Program Eligibility Minimum passing percentage Qualifying entrance test BArch 10+12 60 KLEEE and NATA BTech 10+12 60 KLEEE/JEE Main/ JEE Advanced/ EAMCET or any other state-level engineering entrance test BPharm 10+12 with PCMB or PCB 60 KLEEE/AP EAMCET/ or any other state-level entrance test BCom/ BBA/ BBA-LLB/ BBA-MBA 10+12 55 BCA/ BA/ BSc 10+12 55 BFA/ BSc-HM 10+12 55 MTech BTech IN corresponding discipline of engineering/ technology 55 MTech Computer Science & Engineering MSc/BTech MBA 10+2 & Bachelor’s 55 MSc Chemistry Bachelor’s with honors/significance in chemistry 6.5 in CGPA M.Phil and Ph.D. programs KL Entrance test or UGC NET/ CSIR JRF/ GATE or SLET

Apply for UG/PG courses in KL Deemed to be University at:

https://www.kluniversity.in/admissions.aspx

