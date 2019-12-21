The Notification has been passed by Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu announcing the Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam 2019 Time table for Class 10, 11 and 12 students. It has been published by DGE Tamil Nadu online on its official website under the name TN Public Exam Half Yearly Timetable 2019 on. tnschools.gov.in.

The candidates apply for the same from Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 shall download the Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam Timetable 2019 online by logging onto the website. For making the timetable available to the students quickly.

Under Tamil Nadu Half-Yearly Public Exam Time Table notification issued by DGE, Tamil Nadu also proved that the practical examinations for important subjects would be carried by respective schools prior to the initiation of the half-yearly exam.

The initiation of half-yearly exams will be on 11th December 2019. And the Class 10 half-yearly exams would initiate on 13th December 2019 with language paper as always and conclude on 18th December 2019 with Social science papers.

Complete papers for Class 10 Half Yearly Exam 2019 will be held in the morning session i.e. from 10 AM to 1:15 PM which is the ideal time.

The 10th time is as follows-

The timing for the same shall be between 10 AM to 1:15 PM respectively

Dates Subjects Friday, 13 December 2019 1st Language Saturday, 14 December 2019 English Sunday, 15 December 2019 Optional Language Monday, 16 December 2019 Mathematics Tuesday, 17 December 2019 Science Wednesday, 18 December 2019 Social Science

The 11th exams would start on 11th December 2019 with Language paper and conclude on 23rd December 2019 and the 12th exams will be on the same dates from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. For a proper time table kindly check the notification. The candidates are recommended to check the time table and note it down. Also stay yourself through our page.

Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam Time Table 2019 Announced for Class 10, 11 and 12 Students, Check here for Important Dates was last modified:

Read More