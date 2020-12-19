All About MBA from Department of Finance and Business Economics, Delhi University (DFBE, DU).

We bet you do not probably know about us. We bet you do not know that in the 47 years of our existence, we have given some of the finest professionals to the industry.

We bet you do not know that we are one of the highest ROI offering institutes in the country. And all of this while being associated with India’s biggest brand. So who are we?

Operating under the magnanimous Delhi University (DU), we are the Department of Finance and Business Economics (DFBE), a marquee institute of an eminent cadre that offers programs of MBA in Finance (MBA (F)) and MBA in Business Economics (MBA (BE)).

And through all these years, even though we traditionally shied ourselves from promotional banters and subjected advertising, we have remained one of the country’s best-performing institutes.

Established in the lush green Southern Campus of the DU, the Department of Finance and Business Economics institutionalised the country’s first Master’s Program in Business Economics (MBE).

Modelled after the Harvard Business School’s MBE course, the one of its kind program combined a strong foundation of economics in business and a strong understanding of QTB with the practical knowledge of the business world.

Over time, it created some of the finest leaders the industry has ever seen. Fast forward to 2015, and we reorganised our syllabus and course structure to provide a more market-relevant degree of MBA in Business Economics.

This revamped offering is designed to be more comprehensive and robust than the already impressive MBE, with the propensity of arming the students with the appropriate tools and curriculum expertise to spearhead the battles on the economic front successfully.

The program predominantly offers dual specialisations amongst economics, finance, analytics and marketing that better cater to the corporate requirements and provides a broader and more holistic academic development to its students.

With ‘AAA’ accreditation by Career360 and ‘AA’ in TIME’s B-School Categorisation ranking, the MBA (BE) program of DFBE is right up there, ploughing neck to neck with the leading b-schools in India.

The program holds a glamorous 26th position in the Outlook rankings of the best b-schools in the country and is consistently featured on top education portals and websites.

Consisting of an illustrious and eclectic blend of faculty members, academicians, researchers, and professionals, DFBE serves as a significant educational hub committed to providing enthusiastic and adroit individuals to the industry.

The institute attracts exceptionally talented individuals from across the nation to its academic programs, including its flagship programs, MBA (F) and MBA (BE), and Ph.D. in various business and economic research fields.

The students are selected through an arduous selection process, and the institute prides itself on generating professionals who are well versed with the quantitative and qualitative methods of business research.

The institute regularly invites prominent industry leaders and distinguished academicians to its guest lectures and speaker sessions for sharing their knowledge and experience with the students so that they always feel well connected to the business world.

DBFE organises various corporate engagement programs that gel the recruiters and students to a common platform, providing corporates with a chance to dwell on the institute’s varied batch profile.

The students also engage in peer to peer learning and mounting on the institute’s rich pedagogy, actively participate in cross-country corporate projects and inter-college competitions to hone their leadership and team-working skills.

Speaking of activities, the institute has various clubs and committees, which are independently run by its ‘student body.’ This structure is incredibly efficient as it lets the students embody leadership roles from the very beginning of their academic careers.

Apart from maintaining the socio-cultural and co-curricular environment, the’ student body’ is responsible for every event that goes around in the campus, starting from the college admissions to the batch placements themselves.

Every club organises its domain-specific annual events, and the Department takes pride in its student body, endorsing it all the way through.

With its staggering ROI of over 100:1, DFBE is one of India’s finest colleges for business education. The Department cherishes its strong alliances with big corporate houses and development firms and has consistently retained its position as their preferred recruitment destination.

DFBE also has regularly upgraded its placement portfolio and, over the years, has garnered the vivacious attention of industry giants and large multinational corporations.

The Department boasts of a strong alumni base from both its programs with individuals who are business makers and market leaders in numerous domains of corporate and government sectors such as banking, consulting and public relations, to name a few.

DFBE features a unique combination of top-class studies with unmatched industry participation and is a place that has, for years, been a hallmark for quality education and business research.

The institute takes pride in its current association with economic engagement and looks forward to producing capable leaders and industry stalwarts for years to come.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for [2020-2022] MBA (Business Economics), Department of Business Economics (DBE), DU Admission Queries

Read More