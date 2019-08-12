AIIMS 2019 MBBS: Open Round Allocation Process Will End Tomorrow

AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) is going to conduct open counselling for MBBS 2019 during 20th August 2019. The candidates can register for the counselling by the end of 13th August 2019 at 5 pm. The candidates have to register their name in the official website www.aiimsexamss.org.

The registration for the open counselling started on 9th August 2019. The counselling is conducted to fill the seats for MBBS for August 2019 which remained unfilled after the third round of open counselling and for the seats that remain vacant because of resignation.

Important points:

The first round of unreserved counselling will commence on 20 th August 2019 for 15 AIIMS for MBBS. The unreserved category counselling will be made followed by OBC, SC/ST counselling.

August 2019 for 15 AIIMS for MBBS. The unreserved category counselling will be made followed by OBC, SC/ST counselling. If OBC seat remains unfilled after counselling, then all the vacant seats will be transferred to unreserved category. The unreserved applicants will be selected based on the merit.

If ST seats remain unfilled after ST/SC counselling, then the seats will be reversed to SC seat and vice versa. All the ST and SC seat which remain unfilled after such reversal then those seats will be transferred to unreserved category. And the candidates will be selected based on merit.

The unreserved applicants will again be called if seats for OBC, SC/ST remain unfilled after counselling is over for OBC, SC/ST. the candidates who come under the category of unreserved are asked to wait until the counselling process is finally over.

The candidates belonging to the general category have to score a minimum cut-off percentage of 50%, OBC category must score 45%, and SC/ST category must score 40%. Only the candidates who have scored the above percentages will be eligible to appear for open counselling.

The candidates have to come in time to Jawaharlal Auditorium, AIIMS New Delhi at 8.30 am.

The candidates who have scored the minimum cut-off will be displayed on the official website on 16th August 2019.

