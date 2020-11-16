AICTE Scholarships Support Students with Economic and Special Needs

What is AICTE?

The AICTE (The All India Council for Technical Education) is a statutory body and a national-level council for technical education, under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource, Government of India.

The AICTE is responsible for proper planning and coordinated development of the technical education and management education system in India. The AICTE’s principal function is to accord accreditation to institutions that impart technical education.

The AICTE furnishes students with scholarships to aid them in pursuing technical courses at the higher education level.

Here is a list of some of the scholarships the AICTE offers:

AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme

The AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme supports differently abled students with >40% disability who pursue technical courses in AICTE-recognized institutions.

The scheme is applicable when they get admitted in the first or second year (through lateral entry) of a degree or diploma in an AICTE approved institution. The students can avail of monetary assistance up to ₹ 50,000 in a year.

AICTE-Pragati Scholarship for girls

The AICTE-Pragati Scholarship supports girls whose annual family income is < ₹8,00,000. Girls in the first or second year (through lateral entry) of a degree or diploma in an AICTE approved institution. The students can avail of monetary assistance up to ₹ 50,000 in a year.

AICTE-(GATE/GPAT) Scholarship

The AICTE-(GATE/GPAT) Scholarship supports students who pursue GATE/GPAT and join the first year of MTech/ME/MPharma/MArchitecture courses at an AICTE recognized institution.

The students can avail of monetary assistance up to ₹ 12,400 in a month.

AICTE-National Doctoral Fellowship Scheme

The AICTE-National Doctoral Fellowship Scheme aims to

reinforcing research culture in AICTE approved Institutions

nurturing talents for technical research

bolstering collaborative research between Institute and Industries fostering start-ups.

The scheme supports full-time meritorious Research scholars by providing research fellowship for students who seek admission to Ph.D. in AICTE approved Technical Institutes/University Departments for conducting research in thrust areas.

Students <30 years and score cumulative grade point average of 7.5 on the scale of 10 or equivalent at both B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharm and M.E/M.Tech/M. Pharm can avail of the scholarship. Besides, students should have qualified GATE/GPAT in the last five years.

Qualifying students can avail of monetary assistance up to ₹ 31,400 a month for the first two years and Rs. 35,000 a month for the third year. The scholarship also extends HRA at 8%, 16%, and 24% as per the Government of India norms as applicable in the city/location where they pursue Research Fellowship.

Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), J & K

The Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), J & K supports the youth of Jammu and Kashmir whose annual family income is <₹8,00,000 and pursue higher education outside their state.

The assistance aims to facilitate access to quality education for students in Jammu and Kashmir. Students who have passed Class twelve and enrolled in a general, technical, or professional degree course at the undergraduate level are eligible for the scholarship.

The students can avail of monetary assistance up to ₹ 3,00,000 in a year besides other benefits.

Name Number of scholarships Eligibility Scholarship amount Timeline for application 1 AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme Differently abled students in first-year degree/ diploma course Up to ₹ 50,000 September to October 2 AICTE-Pragati Scholarship for girls 5000 Girl students studying in 1st/ 2nd year of technical diploma/ degree courses Up to ₹ 50,000 September to October 3 AICTE-(GATE/GPAT) Scholarship GATE/GPAT qualified students ₹ 12,400 per month August to September 4 AICTE-National Doctoral Fellowship Scheme 300 (upto 10 candidates in an institute) ₹ 31,000 per month for year 1 & 2 ₹ 35,000 per month for year 3 May to June 5 Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), J&K 5000 Class 12 passed students pursuing general, professional, or technical degree courses ₹ 3,00,000 per annum July to September

The AICTE is committed to extending financial aid to deserving students to pursue higher studies in various streams. Girls and differently abled students can benefit from the various scholarships the AICTE extends.

