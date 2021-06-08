Why Get An MBA in Organizational Effectiveness? Career & Job Opportunities – Ft. CUTM

Rapid changes in the business environment and shifts in the mindset of talent pose a number of challenges to organisations in various sectors with respect to their growth and development. To be effective, organisations need to align and realign with the changing external environment by creating organizational capabilities and enhancing people capacities. MBA in Organizational Effectiveness aims at developing professionals to address both these internal and external challenges and to be effective in organisations by exploring the critical areas of contemporary management and leadership with comprehensive knowledge and understanding of (i) self and others ; (ii) strategy, people, structure, systems and processes; and (iii) technology, analytics, change, transformation and sustainability. In a dynamic environment, organisational effectiveness is a function of organisations’ capability to conceptualise and implement organisation development and change initiatives that are sustainable.

With the demand for Organizational Effectiveness specialists rising, there are several companies and JDs tailored for these people.

Some of the jobs for Organisational Effective students are-

Business Managers

Business Consultants

Change Management Specialists/ Consultants

Organization Development specialists

Learning & Development Experts

Digital Transformation Officer

Leadership positions in start-ups and accelerators

Project managers

A career in a university/research institute



Managers can contribute to organizational effectiveness through all the management functions including human resources management, where the focus would be on enhancing people processes and building workforce capabilities.

Centurion University of Technology and Management, a multi-sector University in India, is one of the pioneers in offering an MBA in Organisational Effectiveness. The traditional business studies model has now evolved and taken many different forms in response to the various changes experienced by businesses. Centurion University, well-known for its MBA in Rural and Urban Development, also offers a course for students to acquire relevant knowledge and necessary skills for running a business and promote organizational effectiveness.

CUTM is offering MBA in Organizational Effectiveness in collaboration with the Centre for Outreach and Strategic Alliances (COSA), Mumbai, for candidates eager to be in business leadership positions and to shape the contours of the future of work in these ever-changing times. This UNIQUE MBA in Organizational Effectiveness, addresses the current significant challenges in business and society, such as leading and managing organisational change, technology and innovation, and the changing mindset of talent.

The field attachment part of the MBA in Organizational Effectiveness programme will be offered from MUMBAI Centre, to facilitate students’ experiential learning. The students’ field learning will be right where the recruiters are, for contributing to the ‘job readiness’ of the learners.

This MBA in Organizational Effectiveness offers unique tailoring of content relevant to candidates with work experience and exposure to the business. Students will experience both national and international faculty, who are teaching in this programme. Interested students will have the opportunity to do their field internships in organisations outside India. Students of this programme get opportunities for interaction and exposure to collaborative projects with students from specific universities outside India to enhance their cross-cultural competence. The course is focused on market-oriented education to develop international business leaders who can actively contribute to the transformation of established organisations, promote new businesses and contribute to sustainable societal development.

The course offers a one-off chance to study at India’s Premier Skill University with NAAC ‘A’ Grade, UGC and ICAR Approvals. The mandatory Field Immersion gives hands-on experience to students and prepares them job-ready. Having international students collaborating with you as well, the student would also get exposure to diverse people and different market realities. Interested students would also gain global exposure and unique opportunities to enhance cross-cultural competence. The course also offers 100 per cent placement assistance for field internships and jobs.

Organisational effectiveness continues to be one of the most booming fields in current times. Only a few universities focus on this niche market across the globe. Currently, organizations are seeking the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities in professionals to contribute to Organizational Effectiveness for sustainable growth and development. The course offered by Centurion University has a holistic approach and obviously an exciting option to look out for if you are considering a managerial or leadership role.

Admissions Open for MBA in Organizational Effectiveness 2021-23: Apply Now

To learn more about the MBA in Organizational Effectiveness and other programmes available at CUTM, visit [Official] | Centurion University of Technology and Management – [SOM] | MBA Batch 2021 – 2023

Read More