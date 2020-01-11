TN TRB Block Educational Officer CBT Exam Date Released at trb.tn.nic.in, Check Important Dates

According to the latest notification of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB), it has published the examination date of the TNTRB BEO 2020 CBT.

Therefore, the candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website, i.e. trb.tn.nic.in. The candidates can also get updated about the admit cards and then finally download the admit cards.

The examination date of the TNTRB BEO 2020 CBT will take place on the 16th February 2020. The examination is conducted in order to fill up 97 vacancies for the post of Block Educational Officer.

It will be held at various examination centres and the examination will consist of 150 questions and will be conducted for 3 hours

QUALIFYING MARKS

The qualifying marks of the candidates belonging to the General category is 50%

The qualifying marks of the candidates belonging to the SC category is 45%

And the qualifying marks of the candidates belonging to the ST category is 40%

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected on the basis of two successive stages. The first stage will consist of an online examination and the second stage is the certificate verification round. Only the candidates who will qualify the online test will then have to undergo the verification of the certificates.

In order to know about the date, time, examination centre and other details, the candidates can check their hall ticket. The hall ticket will be available on the official website for the eligible candidates. So, the candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website in order to receive more detailed information.

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs.36,900/–1,16,600/- per month

AGE LIMIT

The minimum age of the candidates applying for TNTRB recruitment is 22 years. They should not exceed the age of 57 years.

APPLICATION FEE

For General/ EWS/ OBC category candidates is Rs 500/-

For SC/ ST category candidates is Rs 250/-

For Physically handicapped candidates is Rs 250/-

FAQs:-

Question: When is the TNTRB BEO 2020 CBT be conducted?

Answer: The TNTRB BEO 2020 CBT is scheduled on the 16th of February 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in TNTRB recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 97 vacancies.

Question: What is the selection procedure for TNTRB recruitment?

Answer: The selection procedure will include Online written test and Document verification.

Question: What is the qualifying marks for the TN TRB 2020 examination?

Answer: For the general candidates, the qualifying marks is 50%, for the SC category the qualifying marks is 45% and for the ST category the qualifying marks is 40%.

<noscript><iframe title="TRB Block Educational Officer (BEO ) / Online Application started also Exam Date Announced" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nv7fPxzEel4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

