What’s the better test for you: GMAT or GRE?

In the quest to pursue one of the most challenging courses and gain global exposure by being a part of an international university of repute, appearing for the GRE or the GMAT Exam is essential. In the tussle between which exam to choose, many candidates forget the basic details of the same. So, to eliminate such confusion, here is a comprehensive guide to both GRE and GMAT.

GMAT & GRE Basic Difference

GMAT is relatively shorter than GRE. GMAT is nearly 40 minutes shorter than the GRE.

Both GRE and GMAT are Computer-Based Tests (CBT). While the former has 6 sections, the latter has 4 sections.

The GMAT constitutes Analytical Writing Ability, Integrated Reasoning, Quant, and Verbal sections.

The GRE constitutes Analytical Writing Ability (one section with 2 separately timed tasks), 2 Quant sections, 2 Verbal sections, an unidentified unscored section, and an identified research section. GRE’s unscored section creates an unpredictable atmosphere, as the section can either deal with quant or verbal questions and can appear anytime. This will make you attempt every section more cautiously, as you don’t know which is the unscored one, and when you actually study in a b-school, this section will have no value.

GMAT is a question-adaptive exam. This is to say that with your performance in each question, the level of the next question keeps on changing. Whereas GRE is a section adaptive exam, each section adapts to your performance in the previous section.

GRE’s verbal section is a little more challenging than the GMAT’s verbal section. While GMAT tests the reasoning and grammar of the candidate, the GRE tests the vocabulary, which makes the vocab section of GRE difficult to crack for most of the candidates.

Both the exams have a similar level of difficulty in terms of quant. GMAT contains a section on data sufficiency, which tests the data interpretation skills of the students. Some GMAT test-takers find this section a bit tricky.

The Data Sufficiency section in GMAT is based on real-world business problems and indicates your suitability to the corporate world.

Both GMAT and GRE scores are valid for five years. Most of the applicants choose to highlight their GMAT score while applying to their dream B-School.

B-Schools generally tend to look for creative problem solvers. Hence the data sufficiency section in GMAT helps highlight that. This gives a primary edge to GMAT over GRE.

GRE and GMAT: Critical Difference

Here is the list of some detailed points that one needs to consider before appearing for the GMAT or GRE.

If one is looking to crack top B-Schools, one can aim for GMAT & those who are looking for options other than B-School can opt for GRE.

Institutions trust the GMAT and prefer it more than the GRE. GMAT is a benchmark to predict a candidate’s academic performance and gauges their suitability for management.

GMAT’s IR section is very industry-specific and assesses specific skills to enter any leading B-School of choice. A lot of corporates also look at the skills that the IR section evaluates while hiring.

The scores for the GMAT are decided on a scale of 200-800. On the other hand, GRE does not have a scale; instead, the results are between 260-340. Many schools clearly communicate their average GMAT score or GMAT cut off instead of the GRE score.

Many B-schools prefer the GMAT score as it automatically clears any ambiguity of the candidate regarding their certainty to complete a b-school program.

Numerous European and USA B-schools offer GMAT-based scholarships but not GRE-based ones.

The GMAT test is a ratified test by the regulator, The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), as one of the admission tests whose scores can be accepted to admit candidates for PGDM programmes approved by AICTE. The GMAT exam is accepted by 150+ business schools in India, including prominent IIMs, ISB, MDI, SPJIMR, IIFT, GLIM, IITs, BITS Pilani, and GLIM, IMI for their flagship MBA, PGDM, and EPGP programs. The GRE is not on the list of the tests ratified by AICTE for admitting candidates for PGDM programmes approved by them in India.

A lot of companies globally look at the GMAT score in their selection process. Since the GMAT score is valid for 5 years, the same score can be used in your selection process while looking for a job post your MBA.

GMAT offers an option to use an online and physical whiteboard, whereas GRE doesn’t offer the choice to use online whiteboards.

It is an assumption that the GMAT exam is a tougher one; however, it is not that tough nut to crack compared to how it is perceived. Not only do engineers with strong quant skills get a high GMAT score, but a lot of non-engineer with a background in humanities or commerce get a high GMAT score.

Hence to conclude, a candidate can opt for the GRE if they are unsure about pursuing an MBA. However, if a candidate is sure about Business Masters or MBA, one should consider the GMAT exam, which most business schools prefer. The GMAT exam is worth it because, in the long term, the skills you can demonstrate through that exam will help you flourish in your field.

