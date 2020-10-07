Top Tips for First Year MBA Students – PaGaLGuY

HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
    In most schools around the world today, particularly in the USA, which is home to few of the best business schools worldwide, the first round of the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program will be kick starting sometime this month—that’s if it hasn’t already started last month. 

    This means students would be worried about the choices they have to make as well as the demands they have to yield to for their MBA program to be successful: which, if my guess is right, is one of the reasons you’re currently reading this article in the first place. But, do not worry, I got you covered!

    I understand being new as a student in a field of study can be hard, generally, no matter the kind of academic experience you might have gathered over the years before deciding to check an MBA off your to-do-list, can be slightly strange, challenging, and, sometimes, rigorous, especially in the first year of the program.

    To help you make the most out of the first year of your MBA program, I’ll be recommending some handy tips that you can follow all the way (NB these tips are not only useful in your first year, they can also be applied throughout the duration of your program, as well).   

    So, without further ado…

    • Determine Your Interest

    The area of specialization people would enjoy best is one of the crucial factors people often ignore during their MBA program.

    The first year of your MBA program can be quite draining, especially if you’re yet to identify and establish your business interest. To make it a lot easier for you, find something that you enjoy doing and stick with it throughout your program.

    If you didn’t know, choosing the right area of interest goes a long way in forming your business career. In addition, the right specialization also opens you up to a lot of the opportunities you’ll need to build the skills needed to reach the top in your industry of choice. 

    • Properly Manage Your Time

    The habit of procrastination slowly cuts out productivity and this goes indirectly to the thought of your time management and being straightened out. Avoiding task and not fulfilling them can have an effect on one’s determinations.

    So, the proper management of time will help you a lot to have your schoolwork done on time, as well as all the other activities you do, too.

    • Work out A Schedule

    Balancing your job and your family life with your program, particularly in the first year, is one of the biggest challenges you’d face as an MBA student. 

    To escape this stress, you’d have to create a workable schedule for class attendance, your assignments, and a lot of other important academic activities you’ll be carrying out during the program. This schedule will not only help you to organize yourself, it’ll also assist your concentration level and help you to properly manage your time.

    • Take Advantage of Work Groups and Academic Help Providers 

    Most business schools thrive on group works and projects to maximize individual interests and abilities. Joining a study group will expose you to newer and more interesting ideas. 

    Group projects can also be a great opportunity for students, like you, to build their skills and create strong networks.

    Academic help providers are also another set you should take advantage of. Even though, it’s not advisable to make use of them always for your writing tasks, using them once in a while, especially when you’re exhausted and overwhelmed, will not really hurt. 

    There are so many of them out there on the internet, and Writepaper4me is one of them. Is writepaper4me.org safe? You’ll find online reviews to answer your question about this and many other services you may come across in your search for one.

    • Read Extensively

    You’re going to be reading a lot of dry texts and materials during the course of your MBA program. It’s virtually unavoidable.

    Extensive reading in the first year of your MBA program may seem difficult. But, with time, you’ll grow to enjoy it. When you read extensively and carry out in-depth research, you stand a better chance of graduating not only with the best grades but also at the top of your class.

    • Build One-to-one Relationships with Your Professors

    Having one-to-one relationships with your instructors is another thing that can help you to make the most out of your MBA education. 

    Good rapport with your lecturers helps in creating wide networks in academic reference is usually a helpful alternative. Even beyond that, you can also meet them easily when you need explanations on confusing matters.  

    • Network

    Find time, as a new MBA student, to build strong networks that will help you in your career. Networking opens you up to wonderful opportunities and could even get you a job or a contract at the end of your MBA program. 

    • Be Open to New Ideas

    In the real sense, business education programs go beyond knowledge transfer and assimilation. They’ve also been set up to encourage the exchange of innovative ideas among students.

    Innovative ideas, as we all know, are the bedrocks of successful business ventures around the world.

    During your years as an MBA student, you’ll be exposed to a pool of these innovative ideas which smart business-minded people like you are willing to freely share. And, if you don’t open yourself up to these new ideas, it’ll become a lot more difficult for you to make the most out of your program.

    This way, you can also weigh and compare your ideas with that of others in discussions and study groups you’d be involved in throughout your program. 

