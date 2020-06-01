The Revision of the fees of FORE due to the Present Pandemic Situation

Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation due to COVID-19, FORE School of Management or FORE has decided not to implement the new hiked fees but continue with the old structure of fee for students who are taking admissions to PGDM-IB/PGDM/PGDM-FM programs in the AY (Academic Year) 2020-21.

Hence, students who have been seeking admission need to pay one lac less compared to what had been mentioned in the admission brochure and notices.

Based on the version of Dr. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, Prof. of Dean Academics, the batch which will take admission in the Academic Year 2020-21 will be needed to pay the old fee structure rather than the new fees which were declared in Sep 2019 at a time when the applications got opened for the AY 2020 admissions.

According to Dr. Buddhapriya, the institute is sensitive towards the present condition and so, during this situation of crisis, it has decided to stand besides its students and propose every kind of possible support from its end.

Additionally, keeping in mind the current situation, some selected students who have decided to take admission in FORE are permitted to pay their first installment within ten days after the lockdown will be lifted.

Students can also get in touch with the helpline number to get assistance if they face issues in paying their fees or getting education loans from different banks that propose co-lateral free loans and the institute’s offer letter.

However, the present batch of students can also get connected with faculties and mentors via online platforms and they can also continue their learning method when they choose virtual summer internships. FORE has also been successful in setting up guidelines to reward the undertaking of Virtual Summer Internship Program projects by the students.

The matter of placement for the three-fifty-three class of PGDM IB, PGDM-FM, and PGDM for the batch of 2018-20 was finished long before the lockdown for COVID-19 began. The remarkable thing is the highest salary that was proposed was INR 30 lac yearly whereas the average salary that was offered was INR 10.6 lac every year.

Source: India Education Diary

