Student at Judge Business School co-founds aEagle Genomicsa

It was through networking at the Centre for Entrepreneurial Learningas Ignite programme in June 2008 that Abel found the Chairman for his company, Professor Alan Barrell, Entrepreneur in Residence at the Schoolas Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning. Professor Barrell who has 30 yearsa experience in technology based industries commented: aI am very excited about my appointment at Eagle Genomics. When I met Abel and his colleagues, I could immediately identify with their vision and purpose and admire their knowledge, competence and ambition. Iam looking forward to working with them, and helping them makes Eagle Genomics a leader in its field.a

Abel Ureta-Vidal commented: aChoosing the Cambridge MBA was an easy decision. Cambridge is home to the largest biocluster in Europe and I wanted to stay in touch with the field of biology I had been researching. And of course the University has an unrivalled reputation for excellence. The entrepreneurial environment of Cambridge enabled me to build confidence in my abilities as an entrepreneur. I learnt new business skills and the vital importance of networking and collaboration in the business world.a