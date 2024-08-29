Discover how S P Jain Group is expanding its global footprint with the acquisition of California Miramar University (CMU) in the United States. Learn about the exciting opportunities this collaboration brings, including innovative programs in AI and management designed to shape the future of global business leaders.

The S P Jain Group, a leader in global business education, today announced its acquisition of California Miramar University (CMU), marking a strategic expansion into the United States. The announcement was made during a press conference celebrating the launch of CMU’s new campus in San Jose, Silicon Valley.

This strategic move strengthens the S P Jain Group’s global presence, now offering students the opportunity to study across campuses in Singapore, Dubai, Sydney, India, London, and the United States. Additionally, students will have the option to graduate with a US degree.

At the San Jose location, CMU will offer cutting-edge undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Artificial Intelligence, including an MBA and MS in Artificial Intelligence. These programs are accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and approved by the US Department of Education. Graduating students will be eligible to apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT) and Curricular Practical Training (CPT).

California Miramar University, an AI-first institution, has a rich history of innovation in education. Since its inception, CMU has been at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence into its curriculum and educational approach. The university’s commitment to AI-driven education has positioned it as a leader in preparing students for the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The new CMU campus, strategically located in San Jose, Silicon Valley, places students at the heart of technological innovation. This prime location offers proximity to world-leading tech companies, providing students with unparalleled opportunities for industry engagement and hands-on experience in AI and related fields. Students gain access to cutting-edge AI tools and technologies, enhancing both their learning experience and job placement prospects. These benefits extend to S P Jain students as well, fostering a powerful synergy between the two institutions.

During the conference, the S P Jain Group and CMU also introduced a groundbreaking AI tutor technology. Developed in Silicon Valley, this personalized study aid works alongside expert faculty to deliver a comprehensive educational experience. The AI tutor offers 24/7 support tailored to each student’s needs, creating customized education plans, providing instant feedback, and bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

Nitish Jain, President of S P Jain Group, stated, “This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our global education strategy. By bringing CMU into the S P Jain family, we’re not just expanding our geographical reach; we’re embracing the innovation hub of Silicon Valley and strengthening our commitment to AI-driven education.”

Dr. Chitpasong Vazquez, President and CAO of California Miramar University, added, “Joining forces with the S P Jain Group opens up exciting possibilities for our students and faculty. Our shared vision of AI-first education and global perspectives will create unparalleled opportunities for the next generation of leaders.”

For more information about the new programs and admissions, please visit www.calmu.edu/.

ABOUT S P JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN GLOBAL)

SP Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school that provides modern, relevant and practical global business education. With campuses in the dynamic business hubs of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, SP Jain Global is renowned for its multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as doctoral, executive and short-term online programs. For its flagship Global MBA program, the School has been ranked by reputed international publications such as Forbes, Times Higher Education–Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and The Economist.

S P Jain Global is registered as an Institute of Higher Education by the Australian Government’s Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by SP Jain School of Global Management, Australia. The School is registered as a Private Education Institute (PEI) by the Committee for Private Education (CPE), Singapore, and permitted by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Government of Dubai, UAE. Click here to read more.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA MIRAMAR UNIVERSITY

California Miramar University (CMU) is a leading AI-driven institution reshaping higher education for the digital age. CMU is a higher education learning institution that offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programs tailored to meet the needs of today’s global workforce. With locations in San Diego, Los Angeles, and now in San Jose (Silicon Valley), CMU has a rich history of adapting to the evolving needs of students and industry., CMU is committed to providing high-quality, affordable education through a blend of online and on-campus courses. The university emphasizes practical, real-world applications of knowledge, preparing students to excel in their chosen fields.

The institution stands out for its specialized approach, catering to international students, veterans, and full-time professionals. CMU’s commitment to these diverse groups fosters a unique learning environment that thrives on varied perspectives and experiences. CMU fosters an inclusive, innovative environment where students are encouraged to pursue academic excellence and professional growth which can lead to job placements.

