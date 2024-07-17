New Delhi, 15th July 2024: Prof. Radhika Shrivastava, Executive Director, Fortune Institute of Business (FIIB), has been awarded the esteemed “Indira Parikh 50 Women in Education Leaders” award. This prestigious recognition honors 50 women who have made significant contributions to their respective sectors, with a focus on education. The award acknowledges the vital role female educators play in enhancing the education sector, leveraging their unique strengths in empathy, vision, and execution.

Prof. Shrivastava, a renowned leader in India’s higher education sector, has a remarkable career spanning over two decades. Her academic background includes a graduate degree from Tufts University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Her professional journey, which includes stints at Deloitte Consulting and the International Finance Corporation, Washington DC, showcases her global expertise.

On receiving the award, Professor Shrivastava expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am truly humbled to receive the Indira Parikh 50 Women in Education award. This prestigious accolade is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the incredible work we do together every day. It’s a celebration of the positive changes we are championing in the field of education.”

Prior to this, she has won several awards including the Award of Excellence for Distinguished Leadership at IIT Delhi, the Edupreneur Director of the Year Award, and being named one of India’s 20 Pragmatic Women Leaders in 2023. She has also been appointed to the PHD Chambers of Commerce & Industry (PHDCCI) – Pedagogy & Leadership Committee; and The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) – Higher Education Committee. Recently, she was awarded Education & Education Tech Woman Entrepreneur of the Year at 6th Edition Women Entrepreneur Intrapreneurs Summit & Awards 2024 by BW Disrupt. Under her visionary leadership at FIIB, the institute has transformed into an inclusive community that thrives on engagement, inclusivity, and a shared commitment to excellence.

About FIIB

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) is a unique B-School in New Delhi’s heart. A school on a mission, FIIB boasts a future-ready curriculum and an integrated approach to accommodate intellectual personas to address societal and environmental issues over the past 30 years.

