Highest package at INR 78 lakhs and INR 38 lakhs for the Global MBA and Master of Global Business programs respectively

SP Jain School of Global Management (S P Jain Global), ranked among the world’s leading business schools by Bloomberg Businessweek, The Economist, Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and several other prestigious publications, announced today the placement outcomes for its flagship Global MBA (GMBA) and Master of Global Business (MGB) programs for the Class of 2024.

The placement report has been independently audited by B2K Analytics, a leading advisory firm that has also audited other Indian business schools.

The highest salary offer for the GMBA program reached INR 78 lakhs, while the average salary stood at INR 36.2 lakhs, marking a significant four-fold increase in their post-MBA earnings within just one year. Notably, 71% of graduates secured international roles. The GMBA program is designed for professionals with 2+ years of work experience.

The MGB program, designed for fresh graduates and early-career professionals, also achieved remarkable placement success. Graduates saw a five-fold increase in post-program earnings, with the highest salary offer at INR 38 lakhs and an average salary of INR 20.5 lacs. The program consists of 12 months of coursework followed by a 4-month internship.Additionally, 66% of graduates secured international jobs, with many placed in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Top recruiters from the Class of 2024 included leading global organisations such as Aurionpro, Artefact, Aster DM Healthcare, Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages, Bahwan Cybertek, BPG Group, BSH Group of Companies, Cedar Consulting, Cheil, Dabur, Deloitte, DHL, DP World, DSV, Emirates NBD, Equalithium, ESAG, GEP, Grant Thornton, Hilti, Kantar, Kitopi, KPMG, Landmark Group, LVMH, Mazars, MGI Luxury, ODEX, Protiviti, Redington Gulf, Rivoli Group, SAP, Schneider Electric, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Stanley Black & Decker, Synfindo, Unimas Consulting, Philips Health, and PUMA. The technology, consulting, and finance sectors emerged as the most active recruiters, accounting for 46% of total offers.

Commenting on the placement success, Dr. Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of the GMBA and MGB programs at S P Jain Global, stated, “Our graduates have had the unique opportunity to study in some of the world’s leading business hubs, such as Dubai, London and Singapore, gaining first-hand exposure to dynamic, multicultural markets. This experience equips them with a deep understanding of how to operate in a global business environment—a skill highly valued by recruiters. The consistent rise in salaries and placement outcomes reflects the strong industry relevance of our programs and our unwavering commitment to student success.”

Reflecting on his experience, Joseph Jeyasurya, who secured a role at Hilti Emirates in Dubai, shared: “My time at S P Jain Global has been nothing short of transformative, both professionally and personally. The industry-oriented learning methodology proved to be a true game changer, enabling me to seamlessly apply my knowledge and skills in my current role at Hilti Group. Customer centricity and data-driven decision-making, concepts that were emphasised throughout the program, have now become integral to my daily responsibilities. The rigorous learning process, combined with invaluable industry insights, not only shaped my professional approach but also played a pivotal role in helping me secure my placement with Hilti Group.”

For more information on the GMBA and MGB programs, visit www.spjain.org.

ABOUT S P JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN GLOBAL)

SP Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school that provides modern, relevant and practical global business education. With campuses in the dynamic business hubs of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, SP Jain Global is renowned for its multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as doctoral, executive and short-term online programs. For its flagship Global MBA program, the School has been ranked by reputed international publications such as Forbes, Times Higher Education–Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and The Economist.

S P Jain Global is registered as an Institute of Higher Education by the Australian Government’s Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by SP Jain School of Global Management, Australia. The School is registered as a Private Education Institute (PEI) with Skills Future Singapore Agency (SSG) and permitted by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Government of Dubai, UAE. Click here to read more.

