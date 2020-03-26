PGDM at NIBM Pune: What should be an applicant’s profile for PGDM (B&FS)?

If there is an institute that can be deemed as the pinnacle for Banking and Financial Services (B&FS) studies in India, it is the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM). Situated in Pune, NIBM’s objective is to develop young professionals’ expertise in the banking and financial domains. The autonomous institute was established in 1969 by the Reserve Bank of India. NIBM Pune is facilitating premier education for the B&FS aspirants through its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course. It is an MBA equivalent programme that is recognized by AICTE.

NIBM Pune will accept the applications for PGDM (B&FS) till 31st March 2020. But before hitting that final submit button, find out the type of candidates that receive a call letter to attend the second stage of the admission process.

Find out about what should be an applicant’s profile for PGDM (B&FS) at NIBM Pune.

What should be the minimum marks in the Bachelor’s degree?

Applicants for the PGDM (B&FS) must hold a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks or an equivalent CGPA from a UGC or Ministry of HRD (Government of India) recognized university or college.

Can only commerce students apply for PGDM (B&FS) at NIBM Pune?

No. There is no such requirement. Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline are eligible to apply, given that they are meeting all other eligibility criteria.

Does 80% marks in 10th and 12th standard play a role in the selection process?

Candidates with consistent academic performances will have an edge in the final selection of the candidates. Candidates with 80% or above marks in class 10th and 12th will have a better chance to get shortlisted for the Writing Ability Test and Personal Interview.

How will the final year graduate students calculate their marks?

Applicants in their final year of an undergraduate degree are also eligible to apply for the PGDM (B&FS). Such applicants will have to show that they have a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate till the latest semester or 2nd year (whichever applicable). The candidate, if selected, will also have to produce a certificate that states the applicant fulfils all the requirements from the Principal/Registrar of their college/institute before 30th June 2020.

Is it mandatory to have work experience for NIBM Pune?

There are no such criteria for candidates seeking admission to NIBM Pune. Even freshers can apply However, work experience does play a part in the evaluation process.

What percentile is needed for PGDM (B&FS) of NIBM Pune?

The institute accepts CAT, XAT and CMAT scores. While NIBM Pune does not specify minimum cut-off criteria for CAT 2019, XAT 2020 or CMAT 2020, applicants with the following percentiles might have a better probability to get shortlisted for the WAT and Interview process.

CAT- 80+ percentile

XAT- 80+ percentile

CMAT- 93+ percentile

