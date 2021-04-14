NIT T’s Fest ‘Synergy’ to kickstart on April 16 – Here’s what you can expect

Synergy, the annual symposium of the Mechanical Engineering department of NIT Trichy! Prepare to be amazed by a dazzling array of tech events, workshops, guest lectures and for the very first time, fun and entertainment filled informal events! From events like Virtual Lathe it off to case study, from workshops like ISRO rocket designing to Autonomous Cars held virtually abiding to the new normal.

Synergy promises an educational, exciting and entertainment filled three days, and assures that every person attending will leave with newly acquired knowledge and fond memories. Come and celebrate Mechanical Engineering at Synergy NITT.

Events–

Guess My Profession:

Do you want to know more about the plethora of opportunities that are inclusive but not limited to Mechanical Engineering while playing a game with your friends? Then, this is the right event for you.

Quiz:

Put your knowledge of everything under the sun to test in this ultimate battle of wits!

Delineation Design:

If you are a person who likes this aesthetic work, don’t miss out the delineation design.

Blast of Power:

Create suitable mechanisms, machines and structures and position them in such a way that maximum energy output can be obtained from a 10 m X 10 m piece of land with an outlet and exit of water.

DIY:

Have you ever wondered to create something new, something creative, something productive all by yourself? If yes, this is your chance to shine.

Paper Presentation:

To all those researchers out there, here is the ideal platform to showcase the research ideas in front of the esteemed panel of judges.

Mission Cushion:

Here, the participant has to devise a cost-efficient mechanism to dampen the impact on egg when dropped from different heights.

Virtual Scavenger Hunt:

The aim of the event is to solve a crossword and find the items.

Guests Lectures–

Saptarshi Bandyopadhyay – Speaker from NASA :

Saptarshi Bandyopadhyay is a Robotics Technologist at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, where he develops novel algorithms for future multi-agent and swarm missions.

Dr. I.V Rao – Speaker from Maruti Suzuki:

He is one of the senior-most engineers who led the company Maruti Suzuki at various key positions including, the Senior MEO – of R&D division, Executive Advisor and Director of Maruti Centre of Excellence, and has an experience of nearly four decades in the automobile industry.

M.V Kannan – Speaker from ISRO:

He was a part of ISRO when it began its journey to become one of the best Space Agencies in the world. He has been a part of almost all the space programs of ISRO including the first ever satellite sent by ISRO, ARYABHATA, and also the very prestigious CHANDRAYAAN-1.

Workshops –

3D Printing (by 3Ding):

With this workshop, take a trip into the future of manufacturing technology.

Autonomous Robots (by Robomanthan):

Autonomous robots have become an integral part of the industry in enhancing the production rate and accuracy. With Synergy 21’ get ready to explore and automate the world of robotics.

CNC SINUMERIK Advance Technology (by Siemens COE):

By participating in this workshop, one will be able to program any shape using SINUMERIK language, as well as get to know the tricks and fancies used by professional CNC machinists to get the results they need.

Driverless Autonomous car (by AMZ Automotive):

Synergy ’21 brings you a two-day workshop with topics ranging from design to control unit with path planning using PCU, cybersecurity thread, a case study, and market scopes.

ISRO’s Launch Vehicle Development and Space Mission Design(by ISRO professionals):

Get a peek into the world of rocket design and launch with Synergy’21 under the guidance of renowned ISRO Scientists Dr. Dorairaj Ratnam (Vehicular Launch specialist), followed by Dr. V Krishna Murthy (Vehicular Design Specialist).

Explore the journey from rockets’ parts being carried on carts and bicycles to launching mammoth rockets taller than buildings, from space stations and satellites that reach the boundaries of our solar system to reusable rockets. Get to know which, why and how fuel is burnt or the ingenious design hacks that make ISRO’s rockets so successful.

