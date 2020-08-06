MBA and Masters in COVID-19 crisis – Sehar Khanna hosting GMAT Webinar 

The GMAT online examination is acknowledged as a remote and online proctored solution which is formed for supporting schools as well as candidates at the time of disruption for testing center-based delivery at the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Though every test taker is eligible to sit for this examination, the format for the GMAT online examination is intended for supporting candidates who work hard to meet the upcoming deadlines of business school applications.

When you aren’t very clear about the whole thing surrounding the GMAT online, then you must have an interaction with the team of GMAC for knowing more about the online examination of GMAT right from the makers of the examinations.

The Agendas

The structure of the GMAT online examination.

Scoring.

Sending students’ scores.

The availability of the online examination of GMAT.

Managing the online exam of GMAT.

Cancelling or rescheduling your examination.

Question and Answer round.



The upcoming webinar

The worldwide spread of COVID-19 has generated some insinuations and so, the world is needed to adapt and it includes making limitations on traveling, working instability, and remote learning.

Different industries are engaged in hunting for methods to survive as well as prosper at the time of this pandemic. Hence, the Masters or MBA might turn out to be the answer to this critical situation.

Now, the matter comes to how students plan for their Masters or MBA during this time? So, the answer to this is you need to join the webinar that Sehar Khanna, Marketing Manager of South Asia GMAC hosts.

Introduction to Sehar Khanna

Sehar Khanna has got more than 7 years of working experience in marketing and she has got a chance to work in several spheres of business development, brand management, category management, market research, marketing communications, field, and digital marketing.

She boasts of having an impressive experience in working in several sectors that range from Mass Retail to Luxury, Education, FMCG, and Technology. Khanna has played several roles using her strengths of resourcefulness. She has always been a keen observer and possesses a sharp learning curve.

Her strength also lies in her passion for working with various teams that work towards only one common goal.

When Sehar Khanna is not working then she keeps herself occupied with either reading non-fiction or practicing yoga. She is a strong believer and promoter of the significance of fitness and health of life through her blogs.

The introduction to other speakers

Other speakers who will form a vital portion of the webinar are:

Vibha Kagzi – Vibha Kagzi is an MBA Harvard and founder and CEO of ReachIvy.com. She has earned a Bachelor’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University. Kagzi has also successfully pursued some sources at the UC (University of California), Indian School of Business, London School of Economics, and Xavier’s Inst. of Communications. Vibha Kagzi has earned the reputation of being a sanctioned Leadership Coach.

The professional experience of Kagzi spans fashion, finance, public relations, and media. She had also done a job in NY for BlackRock Securities which is an asset management firm. Kagzi loves to spend time in the industry of fashion accessories and aided in establishing a California-located hedge fund in India.

Vibha is the published author of “Break the MBA Code.” Her insights on study abroad, career guidance, and education are being aired on well-known radio channels, like Radio City and Radio One.

Chinu Vasudev – Chinu Vasudev is a GMAT expert at Doyen-Ed and she is also one of the best experts of GMAT worldwide. She has got an impressive industry experience of above 14 years. She had been an alumnus of some well-known institutes, such as St. Stephen’s and Lady Shri Ram College.

Though Chinu could have selected an enticing corporate path, she chased her passion to mentor and guide students to an impressive career path.

Vasudev loves sharing her knowledge all across the platforms through her articles and blogs as she is an avid blogger.

Prashant Tibrewal – Prashant Tibrewal is the founder of ISBmantra and Admit Square Consulting for the previous decade. Additionally, Tibrewal has also mentored more than 1000 MBA aspirants in securing admits to the topmost MBA programs. He has also served the Board of the AIGAC (Association of International Graduate Admissions Consultants). Currently, Prashant is engaged in pursuing the MIT Sloan Fellows MBA.

The date of the webinar

The date of the webinar is August 11, 2020 (Tuesday).

The time of the webinar

The time of the webinar is 6.30 – 7.30 pm.



