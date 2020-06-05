MBA 4.0 the future of Management.

India’s first ‘multi-city, multidisciplinary liberal professional MBA or MBA’ has started in the Institute of Finance and International Management (IFIM) Business School in Bengaluru. The term of the course has been coined by the institute, themselves.

The course provides all potential candidates to apply for a number of courses like fashion, arts and design, engineering, social science, company secretary, charter accountant and many more. The multi-city schedule starts from 23 September 2020.

MBA 4.0 has been established from reports published on the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the studies published on IFIM-NHRD. The findings revealed about the future demands for specialised professionals. The demand for an amalgamation of liberal perspectives with specialisation in specific areas of the market will cumulate into shaping the world.

Keeping these in the loop, MBA 4.0 will allow the avenue of job opportunities to bloom. Students will have the perfect combination of in-depth knowledge and power of skills that further improve the growth of the economy.

According to the surveys reports, the outlook of professionals would be T-shaped, the professionalism that holds the combination of liberal mindset and intensive knowledge of the subject.

What is involved in MB4.0?

The Bengaluru campus of IFIM Business School will focus on mentoring students on the professional modules of the course. The student will then be required to proceed to the Mumbai campus for further studies. Before joining this campus, students have to get a good score in competitive exams such as XAT , CAT, MAT, CMAT, GMAT, NMAT or GRE. The test and selection will be done online.

The fee for the course is around Rs 12 lakhs. More than that, the student will also get the opportunity to participate in several exchange programs with business schools of the University of Virginia and SCP London. The course is meant to satisfy global needs.

What is the selection procedure?

The test scores are essential to check the abilities of each student whether they have the calibre to join the business world. The chosen courses will focus on digital sales and marketing, financial marketing, law, etc.

IFIM is one of the best and leading business schools in India. It ranks at the sixth position in Bengaluru and first position for quality education since 1995. The MBA 4.0 course can help students to discover their inner capabilities and have a clear mindset.

Source: The Financial Express

