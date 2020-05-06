Management Education – the way forward through doing an EMBA

Dr Gary Stockport, Dean of the EMBA at SP Jain School of Global Management

To get to the next step including accelerating your career, whether it is to progress in your current company, become an entrepreneur or make a career transformation to a different sector, you will need the management expertise and professional network that a world-class master degree will help you foster.

The S P Jain Executive MBA (EMBA) is an 18 month part-time Course designed to help you build your managerial and leadership skillset, develop the tool-kit to identify and seize challenging opportunities, build a decision-making track record and position yourself as a transformational and effective leader.

Eligibility Criteria:

As the EMBA is a postgraduate degree, you must already be a university graduate i.e. have an undergraduate degree. You must also have a minimum of 3 years of relevant full-time work experience to be eligible for this Course. However, most batches have on average at least 10 year work experience.

Fee Structure:

The fee for the EMBA is INR 15,74,400 (inclusive of GST) for on campus delivery and USD 15,000 for the online delivery via the School’s state of the art virtual Engaged Learning Online (ELO) platform.

Courses:

The 33 Courses taught on the EMBA are divided into three phases:

Phase 1 (8 months) – Phase 1 focuses on acquiring some of the fundamental building blocks of business and management. These courses include Managerial Economics, Corporate Finance, Marketing Management and Operations Management. Phase 2 (6 months) – The second phase includes courses such as Negotiation and Conflict Resolution Management, Strategic Innovation and Business Strategy & Sustainability. This part of the EMBA also enables students to customize their studies through choosing electives within a specialization area such as Marketing, Finance and Operations. Students can also follow a generalist route. Students within this phase also undertake a major group Strategy consulting project called Global Immersion Project. Phase 3 (4 months) – This final phase focuses upon developing strategic decision making skills through undertaking 5 different and varied simulation courses. These are real-world contexts where students are presented with a number of scenarios to analyse and then recommend and justify solutions. The Applied Business Research project is undertaken over a 4 month period and investigates a business issue of strategic importance from the student’s workplace. This is a major value adding project.

Benefits:

The EMBA at SP Jain Global is a very practical degree. Students can apply immediately what they learn in the classroom back to the workplace. Course materials include case studies, practitioner based articles and assignments relate directly to applying what is learnt in class.

The many competences built include critical thinking, conflict resolution, strategic decision making and innovation and entrepreneurship. There is a big emphasis upon improving students’ written and verbal communication skills.

In this regard, the EMBA has its own Toastmaster Club which is designed to fine tune leadership skills. Overall, the Course will help you transition from being a manager to becoming an effective leader and effective strategic decision maker.

The EMBA has also been designed for both on campus and online delivery to cater for your busy work and travel schedules. Studying does not require you to leave your job or take time off from work. You can integrate both together.

Student Testimonials:

“When you are attending a class, you can see all your classmates even when learning from a different location. You can ask questions on the fly, and answer questions immediately. Whether it is in class, or out of class, the faculty brings in immense experience and knowledge for us to learn from.” – Jonathan James, Head Of Content, Mu Sigma Inc. (Online EMBA student)

“I took my first lecture with SP Jain Global at the Varanasi Airport and went to take successive lectures from different cities at my convenience. The format is very flexible and the course is extremely engaging owing to the tools and technology that the School uses to deliver lectures.” – Hemali Mehta, Channel Management Specialist, Kotak Mahindra Bank (Online EMBA student)

“For my work, I am required to travel across Nations, and I am not often available in India, making it difficult for me to attend classes physically. I was happy to learn that SP Jain Global provides the option of taking classes virtually, making it possible for me to pursue the course and accelerate in my career”- Yatin Gokhale, Associate Manager, Business Analyst, Montran Corporation (Online EMBA student)

The author, Dr Gary Stockport is Dean of the EMBA at SP Jain School of Global Management and is based in Dubai. He has an MBA from Warwick University and a PhD from Cranfield School of Management, UK. He has lived and worked in UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the UAE.

