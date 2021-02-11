Know all about YUGMA Vanathon | PaGaLGuY Exclusive

What is YUGMA ?

YUGMA, the Industry- Academia collaboration platform by VANS Skilling and Advisory (an organisation formed by former CXO’s/ Board members of leading organisations). Over the last nine months, through our platform, we have engaged over 15,000 students from over 110 B-schools through a real business problem solving approach coupled with mentoring from the industry stalwarts. We believe that this will help in bridging the employability gap and also help organizations leverage the strength of talent in these B schools.

YUGMA as a platform offers Placement support services, Mentorship (sector wise, specialization wise), Unique industry certified programs and live case studies and business problems through unique competitions (Go to market, new product launch, digital strategy and many more) . YUGMA has over 60 Industry mentors as part of its team including some of the serving CEO’s .

Recently, YUGMA through its platform has provided opportunities for over 100 internships being offered by 25 startups and other corporates. Over 1600 students from 103 B schools registered for this drive.

What is YUGMA VANATHON?

VANATHON is one of India’s largest Hackathons for B-School students being held on February 20, 21 – 2021. The VANATHON will present real case studies from three fastest growing organizations in India – ClearTax, Growisto and IMCD, who will offer live challenges in Finance, Marketing and HR respectively in form of a case study. Students will be given 48 hours to solve this challenge, get mentored by a team of esteemed CXOs during the process and present their solutions to these three organizations. The winning teams will have an opportunity to grab pre placement interviews with the CEOs and summer projects for first year students.

VANATHON is open to all B-School students from first and second year and will also have partners presenting opportunities to students to get coached by a team of executive coaches (in association with Believe in Yourself), build their LinkedIn brand (In association with Bloggers Alliance), win exciting gifts, voucher and start ideas sponsorships from its corporate partners such as Crowdera, SnackAmor and Arihant Play and grab books from renowned authors such as Ravi Subramaniam, Ashu Khanna and Harpreet Grover.

How will a student benefit from participating in this VANATHON

Multiple benefits for the students but here are the big ones:

PPI and Internship opportunities to the winning teams Prizes/startup funding/vouchers/books worth Rs. 31 Lacs Opportunity to get mentored by CXOs, entrepreneurs and academicians during these 48 hours Opportunities for Top teams to get coached by CXO coaches and attend a powerful session on building their personal brand.

Tell us more about the VANATHON and how can students participate?

Every moment of this VANATHON is fun filled, thrilling, learning driven and eventually everyone who participates will go back richer in knowledge and perspectives. Students can participate by registering on our web page: https://yugma.vansskilling.co.in/yugma-vanathon/ and the last day for registration is February 15, 2021. Specifics on the web page. We look forward to hosting multiple teams on the platform.

