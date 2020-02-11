Interim Placement Report 2018-2020 Batch | IMS Ghaziabad

IMS Ghaziabad fortified its position among the regular recruiters who again showed immense faith in the pedagogy, faculty, alumni and students for building future leadership.

For Summer Internship of PGDM 2018-20 batch, over 35 companies have selected our students for variety of projects locating them on Pan India Basis. The Summer Internship highest stipend is Rs 20 thousand for a month. Some of the recruiters include Aditya Birla Capital,Khadims, Tommy Hilfiger, Amul , Dabur , ITC, Coca Cola , GSK, The Week, PepsiCo, The Times Group, Blue Star, Parle, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, HUL, Maruti Suzuki, Honda and a lot more. Our budding managers are very keen to join the industry.

For Final Placements, IMS Ghaziabad began the placement process in September 2019 for the PGDM 2018-20 Batch. Till date it has placed almost 70 percent of the batch in companies like- Deloitte, Federal Bank, ITC, Ameriprise Financial, Wipro, Ernst& young, Kuhene+ Nagel, Godrej, Colgate, Bharti Airtel, Adani Wilmar ICICI Group of Companies and many more. Over 70 companies have already visited the campus till date and many more are lined up.

Having raised its benchmark, IMS Ghaziabad continues to receive profiles from various domain such as Consulting, Banking, Finance, FMCG, Consumer Durables, Automobile, Manufacturing, Insurance, IT , Telecomm, Retail, Logistics, Media, E-commerce, etc. Some prominent recruiters that hired PGDM Students are Indicaa Group, Squareyards, Uniqlo, Buoy, Byjus Nestle, Godrej, Amul, Saint Gobain, Marico,ITC, Protiviti,Blackstone, E&Y, ICICI Group, Berger Paints Bajaj Finserv, S& P Global Market Intelligence , HFFC, Federal Bank and many more.

A distinguishing feature of placement for the batch 2017-19 at IMS Ghaziabad was that it received 367 Job Offers from 165 Companies for 2017-2019 which offered a diverse set of portfolios across multiple domains to the students. A number of coveted and varied profiles were offered by more the 50 new Companies who visited the campus. Several offers were also made from International Recruiters with Brands like Indicaa, Square yards, Khemji Ramdas, Uniqlo, Buoy. The Average Annual Package of the PGDM Batch is Rs 6.1 LPA with the Highest International Package of 19.5 LPA and the Highest domestic Package is Rs 10 Lakhs per annum.

We are hopeful that the PGDM 2018-20 batch shall improve upon the placement performance at Institute of Management Studies Ghaziabad as compared to all previous batches.

To know more about IMS Ghaziabad join , [Official] IMS Ghaziabad Admission Query Thread – 2020-22

