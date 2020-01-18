IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020: Apply for 88 Technicians and other Posts at iitkgp.ac.in, Steps How to Apply

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has welcomed applications to apply for Technicians and different posts. Qualified competitors can apply for the post through the official site of IIT, Kharagpur at iitkgp.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the enrollment drive is February 24, 2020. This enlistment drive will top off 88 posts in the association.

Qualification of a competitor and fulfillment of some other eligibility criteria will be considered as on the last date of the submission of online application i.e., February 24, 2020. Peruse underneath to find out about qualification, opening separation and different information.

IIT Kharagpur Technician & other posts: Important Dates

Start date of online application: January 14, 2020

End date of application: February 24, 2020

IIT Kharagpur Technician & other posts Vacancy Details

Post Name Number of Vacancies Junior Technical Superintendent 6 Posts Junior Executive 22 Posts Junior Accounts Officer 1 Post Medical Laboratory Technician 2 Posts Senior Library Information 2 Posts Physical Training Instructor 5 Posts Junior Technician/ Junior Laboratory Assistant 49 Posts Driver Grade II 1 Post

Age Limit:-

The candidate must be below 30 years of age.

How to Apply

Visit the official site of IIT, Kharagpur at iitkgp.ac.in Find the link for enrollment available on the homepage. Fill the online application form with correct details as required Once you have finished entering the details, click on the Submit button. After the form is submitted, complete the registration process by following the below instructions.

Applicants can send the filled up application form “to Assistant Registrar (E-III), Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur– 721302, West Bengal”, India to reach the office before the last date. The printed version of the application ought to be sent before February 28, 2020. Save a print out of the form for further references For more details and updates, applicants can check the official site of IIT, Kharagpur

