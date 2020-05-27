IIM Nagpur – Final Placement Report 2020

The final placements for the IIM Nagpur 2018-2020 batch were completed successfully. This was the fourth batch graduating from IIM Nagpur. The batch size was double to that of last year, but still, IIM Nagpur has achieved a 100% placement record for the batch of 2020.

Placement Highlights for the PGP 2018-2020 batch

Over 50 prominent recruiters participated in the placement process of the PGP batch 2018-2020 at IIM Nagpur. The highest salary package offered increased by 100% as compared to last year. This year also witnessed an increase in the median salary, which stood at INR 12.55 LPA this year as compared to INR 12 LPA.

The highest salary package offered to the student of PGP batch 2018-2020 of IIM Nagpur was INR 40 LPA which was double than of the highest package bagged last year which was INR 20 LPA. The average package offered this year was INR 13.10 LPA which was higher than the average package last year, which was INR 12.35 LPA.

The average salary package for the top 5% of students of the batch was INR 28 LPA and for the top 10% students of the batch were INR 21.60 LPA.

This year witnessed a 23% rise in the average package for top 10% students and a 14.49% rise for the top 25% of students of the batch. The average salary package for the top 50% of students was recorded INR 15.83 LPA this year. Over 79% of the batch was recruited by the companies of the domains in Consulting, IT/ITES, Engineering services, and BFSI.

This year 36 new recruiters had visited IIM Nagpur to offer job opportunities to the fourth graduating batch of 2020.

Placement trends over the years at IIM Nagpur since its inception

For 2017 (Batch 1), the average salary package offered was INR 13.05 LPA. For 2018 (Batch 2), the average salary package offered was INR 12.10 LPA and the highest salary package offered was INR 19 LPA.

The third batch 0f 2019 witnessed an average salary package of INR 12.35 LPA and the highest salary package offered was INR 20 LPA. The latest batch of 2020 (Batch 4) witnessed the highest numbers achieved yet with the average salary package offered as INR 13.10 LPA and the highest salary package offered as INR 40 LPA.

Top recruiters for the placement process of the PGP 2018-2020 Batch are as follows:

Deloitte Consulting

Amazon

ThyssenKrupp

Mu Sigma

Tata Power

DHL

Genpact

ANZ Bank

Hexaware Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro Digital

TVS Motors

V Guard

Kotak Mahindra

HCL Technologies

L & T

Sutherland Global

Tredence Analytics

Trianz Holdings

FSS

Maha Metro

FIITJEE

Aspect Ratio

Top recruiters and their domains

This year placement season had witnessed participation of recruiters from the sectors like FMCD, Analytics, IT, Manufacturing, Consulting, Automobile, Logistics, and some more.

The top recruiting companies which hired 79% of the students were from the sectors of Consulting, engineering services, ITES, and BFSI. There was a 100% increment in the highest domestic package offered to the students. This year it was recorded to be INR 40 LPA as compared to the last year which was INR 20 LPA.

The most desired roles were in the domains of sales and marketing, general management, and operations. These were followed by finance and analytics roles.

The placement season had witnessed participation from both old and new recruiters. They have retained the previous recruiters as well as were visited by several new and first-time recruiters.

The chairperson of the Career Development Services (CDS) at IIM Nagpur, Mr. Rahul Kumar Sett, attributed the flexibility of introducing and changing the course structures as per the industry demands is what has given them a significant edge when it comes to placements.

The in-charge of the Career Development Services (CDS) at IIM Nagpur, Mr. Souvik Roy gave credits to the stringent academic courses and holistic management of the campus to have restored the faith of corporates and recruiters into the students of IIM Nagpur.

The IIM Nagpur campus had started functioning in 2017. The first batch had a strength of 60 students, and the fourth batch (2020) had a strength of 120 students.

With the passing of the IIM Bill 2017, it has made possible for the postgraduate program (PGP) at IIM Nagpur, to award the degree of an MBA to the students instead of a diploma degree which is used to provide earlier.

New permanent campus of IIM Nagpur

The permanent campus of IIM Nagpur is under construction and it shall be ready for the students soon.

The management is planning to increase the student intake after shifting to the new campus.

The new campus will spread across 132 acres and has been designed for a student strength of 600.

It will have academic blocks, library, admin blocks, student hostels, sports complex, and faculty residential quarters.

It will also have a management development Center (MDC) for the Executive Education Programme (EEP) students at IIM Nagpur.

To know more about IIM Nagpur, join [2020-2022] Official IIM Nagpur Admission Queries

Read More