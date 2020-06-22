IIM Bangalore offering Internships with Attractive Allowances

Good news! The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore is offering an internship program with a huge stipend to all its applicants. The internship will require selected candidates to give Online Classroom Support.

The pandemic forced schools and colleges to close down, compelling them to transfer offline modes of education to the digital world. IIM-B has online training to a step further to guarantee that the learning environment steers clear of any disruptions.

For the online instruction program of IIM Bangalore, these ‘Scholastic Interns’ will be employed as care staff. This is a brilliant opportunity for aspiring professionals to gain experience by working with one of the loftiest MBA universities in India. Additionally, an attractive allowance of Rs. 35,000 every month will be given to the selected interns

This is a 3-month long internship. Depending upon the necessities of the organization, this internship duration might be stretched out to half of the year.

Eligibility for internship:

Minimum qualification: Post Graduate/Master’s Degree/MBA/Diploma with proficiency in the English language, in both writing and spoken forms.

Minimum skill-set: Candidates are required to be capable of working within PC frameworks, have sufficient knowledge of Microsoft Office, and furthermore acquainted with ZOOM, Webex, Teams, and other online training applications.

Upon selection, they must be ready to begin work right away. The intern will be given a monthly allowance of Rs 35,000 along with a certificate if chosen for this internship by IIM- B.

How to apply for the internship at IIMB

Visit the official website: www.iimb.ac.in

Click on IIMB Recruitment or Careers

Click on Academic Intern Application Form

Open Application for ‘Scholastic Intern – Online CR Support’

Enter all the necessary information and register yourself for this internship

Click Apply

There is no application fee for this payment. Keep a note of the application form number for future use.

