How Much GRE GMAT Score Is Good Enough For Top B Schools

Getting the right GRE or GMAT score is one of the most anxiety-provoking parts of an MBA application. But how much GRE GMAT score is good enough for top B Schools in 2025? The answer isn’t a single universal number—it depends on your target schools and overall profile. This article explains how admissions teams use test scores, gives up-to-date medians and ranges for top programs, shares real applicant outcomes, and shows how to set a practical test target that fits your applications and goals.

The Short Answer

For M7 / top US schools (Harvard, Stanford, Wharton, MIT Sloan, Booth, Columbia, Kellogg): aim for GMAT ~720–740 (or GRE ≈ 325–330+) to be comfortably within median ranges. A 700+ is competitive but may need stronger non-test elements. Admits exist below that range when the rest of the profile is exceptional.

For leading European schools (INSEAD, London Business School, IESE): aim for GMAT ~700–720 . INSEAD’s middle 80% range is roughly 670–750.

For top Asian/global schools (ISB, CEIBS, NUS, HKUST): averages vary, but many top Asian programs report GMAT averages ~700–720 (ISB ~716).

Context matters more than a single number. If you’re under the median, compensate with outstanding work experience, leadership, international exposure, or an exceptional SOP and LORs. Candidates with ~700 have been admitted to multiple M7s when other parts of their profile were strong.

How Admissions Committees Use GRE / GMAT Scores

Admissions committees use test scores as one signal among many, a standardized way to compare quantitative and verbal readiness across diverse educational backgrounds. But they rarely have a strict cutoff. Instead they consider:

Benchmarking: Scores close to a school’s median suggest academic readiness and make the rest of the file easier to evaluate. Context: Undergraduate grading systems, work roles, and quantitative demands of your intended MBA concentration matter. A candidate from a non-quant background with a slightly lower quant score can still be competitive if they have relevant work or demonstrable quantitative projects. Holistic trade-offs: Higher test scores seldom rescue a weak story; conversely, lower scores rarely sink a holistic, extraordinary profile. Admissions look for potential: leadership, impact, and career clarity.

School-by-School Snapshot

Harvard Business School (HBS) — GRE medians hover around 163 Verbal and 163 Quant; GMAT medians are typically around 730. HBS accepts a range of scores and emphasizes that there’s no minimum.

Stanford GSB — Stanford’s GMAT median is around 733. They emphasize that the test score is only one component in a highly selective, holistic review.

Wharton — Median GMAT figures for recent incoming classes cluster around 728. Wharton accepts both GMAT and GRE.

MIT Sloan — Median GMAT for recent classes is around 730, with the middle 80% ranging from ~690 to ~760.

INSEAD — Europe’s most international MBA program; the middle 80% GMAT sits between 670–750 with an average near 710.

London Business School (LBS) — Average GMAT scores cluster around 700–708. Other top European schools like Cambridge Judge, Oxford Saïd, and IESE show slightly lower medians but comparable ranges.

Indian School of Business (ISB) — ISB typically reports average GMAT/GRE scores in the low-700s (e.g., ~716). Work experience and leadership in the Indian context are heavily weighted.

Implication: If your target list includes M7 schools, treat 720–740 GMAT (or GRE ≈ 326–332) as a safe, competitive target. For INSEAD, LBS, and strong Asian programs, 700–720 is a practical target.

GRE vs GMAT: Conversion and Interpretation

GRE and GMAT are both accepted by most top programs. Schools publish GRE ranges (verbal/quant), and converters can help estimate equivalence. For top programs, the GRE total in the mid-320s tends to align with GMAT mid-700s.

Some applicants prefer the GRE if they are more verbal-oriented; others prefer GMAT for its quantitative structure and prep resources. Most admissions committees are neutral between the two.

Real Applicant Outcomes

Public forums and applicant stories provide useful real-world signals:

One applicant reported being admitted to three M7s with a 700 GMAT, showing that 700 can be sufficient if essays, recommendations, and work experience are strong.

Admit threads show a wide range of admitted scores, from the 600s to well above 750, reinforcing that range plus story matters. Schools publish medians and mid-80% ranges precisely because admitted scores vary widely.

Takeaway:

If your GMAT/GRE is near or above the school median, you reduce one source of friction in admissions.

If your score is below median, you can be admitted — but you’ll usually need an exceptional, differentiating narrative and demonstrable impact elsewhere.

How to Set Your GRE GMAT Score Target for Top B Schools

Decide your target school list, not a single school.

Create tiers: reach (HBS/Stanford), target (Wharton/Booth/MIT), safety (strong regional/global programs). Use published medians as anchors. Set two scores: a comfort score (what you can realistically achieve after prep) and an aspirational score. Plan for a retake if you can improve significantly. Account for profile strengths/weaknesses.

Strong work experience or unusual leadership reduces the pressure of test scores. A weaker quantitative background increases the importance of a high quant score. Consider test strategy: GMAT Focus is now replacing the older GMAT version; check whether your schools report and accept this format. Use practice tests realistically: average several full-length tests to predict your likely outcome.

When to Apply with a Lower Score

If your score is below a school’s median but your profile includes high-impact elements — entrepreneurial experience, international leadership, or industry achievements — applying can still make sense. You can also strengthen your application with additional coursework in quantitative subjects.

Myths and Realities

Myth: You must have 740+ to get into an M7.

Reality: Many admits fall below medians; extraordinary profiles can offset lower scores.

Myth: Only GMAT matters.

Reality: Most top schools accept GRE equally. Choose the test that suits your strengths.

Myth: A higher score guarantees admission.

Reality: No. Test scores are necessary but not sufficient. Admissions are holistic.

Score Bands and Typical Outcomes

730–760 GMAT (or GRE ≈ 330–335+): Within or above medians for M7 schools. Strong positioning for scholarships and competitive industries.

700–730 GMAT (GRE ≈ 320–330): Competitive at most top programs; essays, recommendations, and work experience carry more weight.

650–700 GMAT: Competitive for many top international programs like INSEAD, LBS, and IESE; requires strong compensatory elements.

Below 650: Possible for non-traditional admits or candidates with unique strengths, but usually requires significant offsetting factors.

Action Plan

Shortlist schools into reach, target, and safety categories. Take a diagnostic test to establish a baseline. Plan a retake timeline if you can improve substantially. Build your non-test narrative , leadership stories, achievements, quant projects. Address weaknesses with additional courses or certifications. Use peer experiences to set expectations but rely on published medians for targets.

There’s no one “magic” GRE/GMAT score that buys admission into top B-schools. Instead, the winning formula is score plus story. Use school medians and ranges to set realistic targets — 720–740 for M7s, ~700–720 for top European and Asian programs, but invest equal time in crafting a differentiated narrative.

A strong profile demonstrates not just academic readiness, but leadership, career clarity, and global potential. Start early, prepare strategically, and remember that your test score is just one piece of the bigger picture.

Join the PaGaLGuY Study Abroad Groups here ; and connect with thousands of fellow aspirants.

Read More