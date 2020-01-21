Home away from Home – NIBM

I would love to share my experience for the entire first week that I had spent at NIBM, Pune.

National Institute of Bank and Management, the apex institute of RBI set up in 1969 provides 2 year PGDM course with niche specialization in Banking and Finance.

KUDOS to our seniors who had connected the final converts over a whatsapp group. They informed and guided us very well and answered to almost every question ranging from mess food, campus environment, work culture to placements. Hence with certain pre-assumptions and expectations flooding in my mind I finally headed to my journey@ NIBM.

The very first day, We were allotted hostel rooms, where me and my dad unpacked and assembled our belongings. It was a nice room having bookshelves,cupboards, study table and other amenities. After this, some quick naps were followed because of the tiredness of the long train journey! Afterwards we went to mess for the lunch, we were damn hungry ; ) Hi -Hello to a lot of random strangers and to some folks with whom I was introduced to over on Facebook groups and so on.

On the next day, we headed to attend our orientation where Dr K.L Dhingra, Director, inaugurated and welcomed the students and parents of PGDM Batch 2019–2021.Informal guest lectures were presented by delegate speakers and dignitaries. It went from 9 am to 5 pm. The second day, the faculty introduced themselves and briefed us about the course structure, curriculum, grading policy, code of conduct and the list goes on. The third day, we had a formal interaction session with our seniors where they introduced us about committees like Placecom, Adcom, Litcom, Mediacom Cultural committee, Financial cell, Vittarth etc. This was truly exciting and I was looking forward to be a part of the media committee!

We all were subsequently taken to the campus tour. ‘The 70 acres lush green beautiful campus’ , green belt on the periphery of campus, had well-equipped library with all latest published books and journals in various disciplines, the Multi-Purpose Hall(MPH), the sports ground, lecture halls, gymnasium, mess etc. Formal classes began from the 1st of July, lectures on principal and practice of management, managerial economics, statistics and others took place. Interesting case studies were discussed where out of the box solutions buzzled the entire class. Later, a two-day NIBM conference was organized celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bank Nationalisation. The topic was “Indian Banking system: Way forward to current crisis” Eminent speakers. NIBM is located in the vicinity of main markets, malls and exotic travel destinations such as Lonavala, Rajmachi, Singhgad, Lavassa to name a few.

I am in love with this place, the pleasant weather the hustle free environment, rejuvenation after every rainfall , yes the rainfalls are quite frequent here! I have got amazing friends for hangouts, helpful seniors for mentoring and resolving every possible doubt, staff who is always ready for helping students in A to Z issues. Literally, despite being a Delhiite and first time hosteller, I am no more feeling any kind of homesickness and got adjusted very well at NIBM, Pune. Everything stands a bit notch higher than what I had expected!

-Monika Dixit ( 2019 – 2021)

