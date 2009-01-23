Great Lakers win at DHL Logistics Game Finals

Starting from an initial pool of over 8,500 participants, 46 participants from 12 countries made it to the Final Round, where they competed in 10 international teams. 5 of these 10 teams had a Great Lakes student as a member. Prasanna Joshi, Oza Rutvij Siddharth, Rohit Menon, Parth S Bhimani and Adarsh Nand Bahadur flew to Germany to take part in the final round that consisted of two realistic case studies, and were judged by a jury of experts. The teams competed live for two days at the Post Tower in Bonn, Germany.

At the end of the contest, Prasanna Joshias team a that consisted of a German, a Turk, an American and an IIFT student-bagged the top prize worth 25,000 Euros. “While all of the finalists demonstrated a very high skill level, the strategic approach, creative ideas and very professional presentation delivered by Team ARBOCADON (the winning team) made a particularly favorable impression on us,” noted Walter Scheurle, Board Member for Personnel at Deutsche Post World Net. Rutvijas team (consisting of a German, an American, a Mexican and an ISB student) won the second prize worth 15000 Euros while Rohitas team (consisting of Germans, a Filipino and an IIM-C student) got the third prize worth 10,000 Euros.