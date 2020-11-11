GATE 2021: Here’s all that you need to Gear up for the Exam

What is GATE?

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) conducts the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), the entrance test for admission to Post Graduate degrees in engineering, technology, and architecture. Aspirants for PSU recruitment take the GATE too.

IIT Bombay will be hosting GATE 2021 on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14. Around eight lakh students will be taking the three-hour computer-based test of one hundred marks.

What is the preparation required for GATE?

GATE aspirants must read up and practice to fare well in the test. A few exercises may come in handy:

Prepare a schedule

List the crucial topics

Read the relevant books

Compose notes

Take mocks

Work on improving the weak areas

A schedule gives you the direction to organize your activities. Prepare a timeline for the various exercises required for getting the test going.

The GATE designs the syllabus according to the stream you choose. Some topics are more important. Look for the relevant topics and learn them thoroughly.

Of the total sixty-five questions, fifty-five questions test the subject while and ten questions test general aptitude.

The hundred marks paper allots eighty-five marks to the subject (which includes thirteen of engineering mathematics in most streams) and fifteen to general aptitude questions.

Read the relevant books

The stream you choose comes with the syllabus for the test.

Look up previous years’ papers and check the official website for more details: https://appsgate.iitb.ac.in/

Scrutinize the books and segregate them into topics. Prepare each field and identify the areas you fared well and did not do well. Work on the weak areas. Do the exercises diligently.

Compose notes

Preparing short notes as you study comes in handy during revision. Jot down points that you find pertinent for use later.

Take mocks

Mocks expose your weak areas and give you a sense of the time required to solve different question types. Analyze the paper after every mock you take. You can work on improving your scores in the areas where you had not scored. Each mock you take will take you a few steps closer to refining your preparation. It is crucial to take one mock test every day. Previous years’ papers are available on the internet.

Books for GATE Computer Science and Information Technology

The GATE sees several aspirants for Computer Science and Information Technology (CSE).

Although it is not an easy stream to crack, test-takers who prepare smartly succeed at the test.

A few books one can refer to for the CSE stream:

GATE Computer Science and Information Technology 2021 – Trishna

GATE Computer Science and IT Engineering Previous Year Solved Papers – Made Easy Editorial Board

GATE Topic-wise Previous Solved Papers – 31 Years

Computer Science and Information Technology – GKP

GATE Guide Computer Science and Information Technology – GKP

Wish you all the best for GATE 2021!

