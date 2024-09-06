According to QS for 2024, The Wharton School holds the #2 spot globally and in the USA for the Business stream.

For the year 2024, The Wharton School is ranked #3 globally and #3 in the USA in the Business stream by US News.

For international students, the total cost of studying at Wharton can reach up to ₹94 lakhs per year, covering tuition and living expenses. Living costs alone may amount to up to ₹27 lakhs annually. To help mitigate these expenses, Wharton offers scholarships for international students, potentially providing up to ₹14 lakhs. The MBA program boasts a 96.8% employment rate, with the average salary for Wharton graduates around ₹59.43 lakhs per year.

Admissions to Wharton School occur in three rounds annually, each with its own deadlines depending on the program. The nonrefundable application fee for the MBA program is $275. With an acceptance rate of just 12%, Wharton is highly selective. Applicants to the Wharton MBA program should have a GPA of 3.7 or higher (92%+) and a GMAT score of 733 or above.

The Wharton School, part of the University of Pennsylvania, was founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school. This esteemed institution has significantly advanced the field of business education, elevating it from a trade to a respected profession. Wharton offers programs across 20 disciplines, including undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. Students can select from over 19 undergraduate concentrations, 19 MBA majors, and 9 doctoral programs. To date, Wharton Online has awarded more than 200,000 certificates. The school currently hosts around 5,000 students from around the globe, with over 30% of the MBA program comprising international students.

The Wharton School Rankings:

US News Rankings

Stream: Business

2024 Ranking:

#3 out of 149 globally

#3 out of 135 in the USA

2023 Ranking:

#1 out of 134 globally

#1 out of 131 in the USA

QS Rankings

Stream: Business

2024 Ranking:

#2 out of 315 globally

#2 out of 187 in the USA

2023 Ranking:

#3 out of 252 globally

#3 out of 111 in the USA

Financial Times Rankings

The Wharton School's overall ranking by Financial Times in 2020 was #2 globally and #2 in the USA.

Stream: Overall

2020 Ranking:

#2 out of 100 globally

#2 out of 44 in the USA

Stream: Business

2024 Ranking:

#1 out of 100 globally

#1 out of 39 in the USA

2022 Ranking:

#1 out of 100 globally

#1 out of 50 in the USA

Bloomberg Rankings

In 2024, Bloomberg ranked The Wharton School #8 globally and #7 in the USA for Business.

Stream: Business

2024 Ranking:

#8 out of 100 globally

#7 out of 74 in the USA

2022 Ranking:

#7 out of 80 globally

#6 out of 79 in the USA

2021 Ranking:

#9 out of 100 globally

#9 out of 81 in the USA

The Economist Rankings

According to The Economist's 2022 rankings, The Wharton School is ranked #2 both globally and in the USA for Business.

Stream: Business

2022 Ranking:

#2 out of 100 globally

#2 out of 51 in the USA

The Wharton School Programs:

Wharton offers a diverse range of courses for international students, including undergraduate programs across 19 disciplines, 19 MBA majors, and 9 doctoral programs.

The school also conducts special orientation seminars for students across all its programs. Wharton provides two types of MBA programs: a full-time MBA and an executive MBA. Additionally, students have the opportunity to pursue various dual-degree programs in collaboration with other prestigious schools at the University of Pennsylvania.

Students can also engage in interdisciplinary programs, such as the MA Lauder or joint degrees. As a member of the Wharton-INSEAD Alliance, Wharton students can complete part of their education abroad at its partner university.

Popular majors at Wharton include Accounting, Actuarial Science, Business Analytics, Business Economics, Business Administration, and Public Policy.

The Wharton School - Top Programs Annual Tuition Fee (INR) Annual Tuition Fee (USD) Master of Science (M.S.) in Engineering - Systems Engineering ₹ 3,188,746 USD 38,184 Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) / Master of Arts (M.A.) ₹ 7,990,320 USD 95,681 Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) ₹ 7,566,006 USD 90,600 Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) in Finance ₹ 7,566,006 USD 90,600

Master of Business Administration [M.B.A]

The Wharton MBA program at the University of Pennsylvania is a two-year, full-time course designed to provide a comprehensive foundation in business principles, leadership, communication, and analytical skills. The program features a flexible curriculum, allowing students to explore various areas of interest and tailor their studies to their passions.

Core courses include:

Foundations of Teamwork and Leadership

Marketing Management

Microeconomics for Managers

Advanced Microeconomics for Managers

Regression Analysis for Managers

Speaking and Writing, focusing on enhancing persuasion and communication skills

Students benefit from specialized advisors who cover over 30 industry pathways, offering guidance on job searches, resume building, networking, and negotiations. Wharton also provides ongoing career education and networking resources for alumni throughout their careers. The program is available on-campus.

Important Dates

Eligibility Check: Interview invitations by October 24. Note that deadlines for the upcoming intake are yet to be announced and are based on previous years.

Application Dates for 2025 Intake:

Round 1 Application Deadline: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 Round 1 Application Decisions: December 14, 2024

December 14, 2024 Round 2 Application Deadline: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Round 2 Application Decisions: March 26, 2025

March 26, 2025 Round 3 Application Deadline: April 2, 2025

April 2, 2025 Deferred Admissions Round Application Deadline: April 24, 2025

April 24, 2025 Round 3 Application Decisions: May 13, 2025

May 13, 2025 Deferred Admissions Round Application Decisions: June 27, 2025

Tuition Fees

1st Year Tuition Fee: ₹7,120,630 (USD 84,830)

Other Expenses (Average Cost Per Year):

Transportation: ₹89,816 (USD 1,070)

Room and Board: ₹1,921,135 (USD 22,887)

Health Insurance: ₹370,343 (USD 4,412)

Books and Supplies: ₹113,991 (USD 1,358)

Total Cost: ₹2,495,285 (USD 29,727)

The total cost of the Wharton MBA program is $84,874, covering both tuition and pre-term fees.

The Wharton School Campus:

The Wharton School's campus, located on Locust Walk in Philadelphia, is at the heart of the University of Pennsylvania. The campus is renowned for fostering close interactions across its numerous centers and provides world-class facilities.

The campus features over 100 student-run clubs and organizations, including academic honor societies, concerts, and special interest groups. Additionally, the school has established the Student Life Space in Philadelphia's central business district—a 20,000-square-foot area with conference rooms, meeting rooms, and more than 20 group study rooms.

The Office of Student Life is dedicated to addressing various student needs, including leadership development, housing options, public service, career exploration, and community engagement.

The Wharton School Accommodation:

Wharton offers a range of housing options within its residence halls, but students also have the choice to live off-campus. The campus includes 9 residence halls and several apartment communities.

Residence life at Wharton focuses on fostering personal development through in-hall programs, academic and social activities, and creating an ideal learning environment. On-campus amenities include laundry facilities, recreation areas, common rooms, and parking.

Students interested in living in campus residence halls must complete and submit a housing application form available on the college’s official website at the time of admission.

The Wharton School Admission

The Wharton School has approximately 2,500 undergraduate students, with 22% coming from international backgrounds. The MBA class of 2023 consists of 897 students, 36% of whom are international, representing 83 countries.

The Wharton School Application Process

Application Portal: Access the admissions page on the Wharton School’s official website to complete either the Common Application or Coalition Application form.

Application Fee: Undergraduate: USD 75 (INR 5,916) MBA: USD 275 (INR 21,691)



Undergraduate Admission Requirements:

Official academic transcripts

GPA: Average of 3.6/4 (91%)

SAT/ACT scores (optional)

English proficiency scores

Two letters of recommendation

Passport

Statement of purpose

MBA Admission Requirements:

Official academic transcripts

Average GPA of 3.7/4 (92%)

GMAT score of 733 or higher

English proficiency scores: TOEFL iBT: 80 IELTS: 6.5

Letters of Recommendation

Health certificate

Statement of Purpose (SOP)

Resume (for candidates with work experience)

Passport

Three essays

Work experience (additional requirement)

Interview (may be required)

The Wharton School Acceptance Rate

The acceptance rate for the MBA class of 2023 is 12%. Of the 7,338 applications received, only 897 students were admitted. This cohort includes 36% international students from over 80 countries. The undergraduate programs have 2,500 students, with 22% being international students.

The Wharton School Cost of Attendance

The total cost of attendance at The Wharton School includes tuition fees and living expenses. For the MBA programs, the estimated annual cost is approximately INR 94 lakhs. The following budget outline provides an estimate for international students planning to study in the US:

Tuition Fee: INR 67.10 lakhs

INR 67.10 lakhs Health Insurance: INR 3.18 lakhs

INR 3.18 lakhs Room and Board: INR 18.05 lakhs

INR 18.05 lakhs Books, Supplies & Personal Expenses: INR 5.36 lakhs

INR 5.36 lakhs Transportation: INR 0.74 lakhs

INR 0.74 lakhs Total Expense: INR 94.43 lakhs

The Wharton School Scholarships

Various financial aids are available for international students, including awards and scholarships. MBA candidates can apply for the Wharton Fellowship programs. Notable fellowships and scholarships include:

ROMBA Fellowship: Minimum of INR 15.81 lakhs

Minimum of INR 15.81 lakhs Forte Fellowship: INR 19.47 lakhs

INR 19.47 lakhs AAUW International Fellowship: INR 14.23 lakhs

INR 14.23 lakhs MPower Global Citizen Scholarship: Up to INR 7.90 lakhs

Additional fellowships:

Joseph Wharton Fellowship: For students with outstanding academic and personal achievements.

For students with outstanding academic and personal achievements. Prism Fellowship: Covers tuition fees, available to students from the LGBTQIA community.

The Wharton School Alumni

Wharton School alumni enjoy various benefits, such as access to offers from the college's Credit Union, an Alumni Debit Card, Alumni Select, free library access, and health and fitness services.

Notable Wharton alumni include:

Donald Trump – 45th President of the United States

– 45th President of the United States Elon Musk – CEO of SpaceX

– CEO of SpaceX Sundar Pichai – CEO of Alphabet

– CEO of Alphabet Ivanka Trump – American Businesswoman

– American Businesswoman Anil Ambani – Politician

The Wharton School Placements

The Wharton School hosts a range of career fairs and events to support students, including Workshops, Creative Industries Career Fair, Placement Tests, Teacher-Recruitment Fair, Career Link, and Career Assessment Activities.

The median salary for MBA graduates is approximately $135,000.

Over 89% of MBA graduates secure full-time employment shortly after graduation.

Approximately 92.3% of undergraduate students achieve full-time employment after completing their degrees.

The median salary for undergraduate graduates is around $82,444 (INR 65.83 lakhs).

The average salary for Wharton graduate students is $74,434 (INR 59.43 lakhs).

Full-time MBA graduates report a 99% full-time job offer rate, with 96.8% accepting offers.

MBA graduates from the class of 2021 earn a median annual salary of $155,000 (INR 123.76 lakhs).

Over 12.3% of full-time MBA positions are located outside the U.S.

Here is a breakdown of the top industries where Wharton graduates find employment, along with their respective employment rates:

Industries Employment Rate Communication 3% Investment Banking 32% Consulting 21% Manufacturing 3% Technology 11% Finance 18%

Leading global companies that recruit from Wharton include Google, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Microsoft, Time Inc., McKinsey, and Blackstone. Graduates commonly pursue careers in brand management, financial management, investment banking, law, nonprofit management, technology, and private equity.

FAQs

Q: Is it difficult to gain admission to the Wharton School?

A: Yes, the Wharton School has a highly competitive acceptance rate of 12.2%. Applicants need to present their strongest scores to increase their chances of admission.

Q: Does the Wharton School provide scholarships?

A: Absolutely. The Wharton School offers various fellowships and scholarships, particularly for MBA students, who have numerous financial aid options available.

Q: Is Wharton a reputable business school?

A: Yes, the Wharton School is recognized as one of the top business schools by both the Financial Times and U.S. News & World Report. It is renowned for its high-quality education and strong placement outcomes.

Q: What is the Wharton School known for?

A: The Wharton School is especially well-regarded for its MBA programs. Graduates from the Wharton MBA program have reported a median annual salary of $155,000 (₹1.22 crore).