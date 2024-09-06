HomeCollegesThe Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania – PhiladelphiaOverview
    The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania – Philadelphia Overview

      Philadelphia (PA), United States   ESTD 1881
    About College

    The Wharton School, part of the University of Pennsylvania, was founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school. This esteemed institution has significantly advanced the field of business education, elevating it from a trade to a respected profession. Wharton offers programs across 20 disciplines, including undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. Students can select from over 19 undergraduate concentrations, 19 MBA majors, and 9 doctoral programs. To date, Wharton Online has awarded more than 200,000 certificates. The school currently hosts around 5,000 students from around the globe, with over 30% of the MBA program comprising international students.

    Admissions to Wharton School occur in three rounds annually, each with its own deadlines depending on the program. The nonrefundable application fee for the MBA program is $275. With an acceptance rate of just 12%, Wharton is highly selective. Applicants to the Wharton MBA program should have a GPA of 3.7 or higher (92%+) and a GMAT score of 733 or above.

    For international students, the total cost of studying at Wharton can reach up to ₹94 lakhs per year, covering tuition and living expenses. Living costs alone may amount to up to ₹27 lakhs annually. To help mitigate these expenses, Wharton offers scholarships for international students, potentially providing up to ₹14 lakhs. The MBA program boasts a 96.8% employment rate, with the average salary for Wharton graduates around ₹59.43 lakhs per year.

    The Wharton School Rankings:

    US News Rankings

    For the year 2024, The Wharton School is ranked #3 globally and #3 in the USA in the Business stream by US News.

    Stream: Business

    2024 Ranking:

    • #3 out of 149 globally
    • #3 out of 135 in the USA

    2023 Ranking:

    • #1 out of 134 globally
    • #1 out of 131 in the USA

    QS Rankings

    According to QS for 2024, The Wharton School holds the #2 spot globally and in the USA for the Business stream.

    Stream: Business

    2024 Ranking:

    • #2 out of 315 globally
    • #2 ou
    The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania – Philadelphia Location And Map

    Address

    The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania 3733 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104, United States
    The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania – Philadelphia News

