Studying at Stanford Graduate School of Business comes with a significant cost, with the tuition fee approximately 79,860 USD (66.28 lakhs INR). Although Stanford GSB does not provide merit-based scholarships, it offers need-based fellowships exceeding 40,000 USD per year. Graduates from Stanford GSB typically receive attractive salary packages, with an average starting annual salary of 182,500 USD (1.51 crores INR) and a signing bonus of 30,000 USD (24.89 lakhs INR).

Stanford Graduate School of Business is renowned as a top global institution for business and management education. It is ranked #1 worldwide for its MBA program in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2024. In addition to the Stanford MBA, the school offers two other degree programs: the Stanford MSX and the PhD. The admissions process at Stanford GSB is highly competitive, with an acceptance rate of just 6.96% in 2023.

Stanford GSB Rankings According to the U.S. News and World Report for 2023-24, Stanford Graduate School of Business is ranked #6 among the Best Business Schools. Here are some of the top rankings for the business school from various leading ranking organizations: Ranking Agency Rankings Type Rankings QS Global MBA Rankings 2024 #1 U.S. News and World Report Business School Rankings 2023-24 #6 Management Specialization 2023-24 #2 Entrepreneurship Specialization 2023-24 #2 Financial Times Global MBA 2023 #4 Bloomberg Best Business School in USA 2023-24 #4