    Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford Overview

      Stanford, United States   Private   ESTD 1925
      Stanford, United States   Private   ESTD 1925
    About College

    Stanford Graduate School of Business is renowned as a top global institution for business and management education. It is ranked #1 worldwide for its MBA program in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2024. In addition to the Stanford MBA, the school offers two other degree programs: the Stanford MSX and the PhD. The admissions process at Stanford GSB is highly competitive, with an acceptance rate of just 6.96% in 2023.

    Studying at Stanford Graduate School of Business comes with a significant cost, with the tuition fee approximately 79,860 USD (66.28 lakhs INR). Although Stanford GSB does not provide merit-based scholarships, it offers need-based fellowships exceeding 40,000 USD per year. Graduates from Stanford GSB typically receive attractive salary packages, with an average starting annual salary of 182,500 USD (1.51 crores INR) and a signing bonus of 30,000 USD (24.89 lakhs INR).

    Stanford GSB Rankings

    According to the U.S. News and World Report for 2023-24, Stanford Graduate School of Business is ranked #6 among the Best Business Schools. Here are some of the top rankings for the business school from various leading ranking organizations:

    Ranking Agency Rankings Type Rankings
    QS Global MBA Rankings 2024 #1

    U.S. News and World Report

    		 Business School Rankings 2023-24 #6
    Management Specialization 2023-24 #2
    Entrepreneurship Specialization 2023-24 #2
    Financial Times Global MBA 2023 #4
    Bloomberg Best Business School in USA 2023-24 #4

    Upcoming Events

    Thursday, Aug 29, 2024

    MBA Admissions Officer Open Question and Answer open in new window
    Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
     - 
    Local time in Stanford, CA, US
    Online

    Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024

    Applying to the GSB through The Consortium open in new window
    Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
     - 
    Local time in Stanford, CA, US
    Online

    Thursday, Sep 05, 2024

    MBA Admissions Of
    Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford Location And Map

    Address

    655 Knight Way, Stanford, CA 94305, United States
