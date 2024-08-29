About College
Stanford Graduate School of Business is renowned as a top global institution for business and management education. It is ranked #1 worldwide for its MBA program in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2024. In addition to the Stanford MBA, the school offers two other degree programs: the Stanford MSX and the PhD. The admissions process at Stanford GSB is highly competitive, with an acceptance rate of just 6.96% in 2023.
Studying at Stanford Graduate School of Business comes with a significant cost, with the tuition fee approximately 79,860 USD (66.28 lakhs INR). Although Stanford GSB does not provide merit-based scholarships, it offers need-based fellowships exceeding 40,000 USD per year. Graduates from Stanford GSB typically receive attractive salary packages, with an average starting annual salary of 182,500 USD (1.51 crores INR) and a signing bonus of 30,000 USD (24.89 lakhs INR).
Stanford GSB Rankings
According to the U.S. News and World Report for 2023-24, Stanford Graduate School of Business is ranked #6 among the Best Business Schools. Here are some of the top rankings for the business school from various leading ranking organizations:
|Ranking Agency
|Rankings Type
|Rankings
|QS
|Global MBA Rankings 2024
|#1
|
U.S. News and World Report
|Business School Rankings 2023-24
|#6
|Management Specialization 2023-24
|#2
|Entrepreneurship Specialization 2023-24
|#2
|Financial Times
|Global MBA 2023
|#4
|Bloomberg
|Best Business School in USA 2023-24
|#4
Stanford GSB Programs
Stanford GSB offers three primary degree programs: the MBA, the Stanford MSx Program, and the PhD Program. The Stanford MSx Program is a full-time, one-year accelerated master's program tailored for mid-career professionals.
The doctoral programs at Stanford GSB include, but are not limited to, the PhD in Accounting, PhD in Economic Analysis & Policy, PhD in Finance, and PhD in Marketing. Additionally, the school provides distinctive courses such as the Executive Program in Strategy and Organization, the Stanford LEAD Online Business Program, and the Design Thinking Bootcamp. Key features of Stanford GSB's programs include:
Stanford GSB Acceptance Rate
Stanford Graduate School of Business has a highly selective acceptance rate of 6.95% (2023). Currently, 36% of the MBA students at Stanford GSB are international. The enrollment details for the class of 2023-24 are as follows:
|Program
|Enrollment in 2023-24
|International Students in 2023-24
|MBA
|431
|36%
|MSX
|72
|62%
|PhD
|22
|76%
Stanford GSB Admissions
The requirements for different programs at the institute vary depending on the specific program. Applicants can refer to the Stanford GSB MBA class profile for information on the required standardized test scores, a GPA of 3.78 (92-93%), and English proficiency scores.
Application portal and fees:
|Program
|Application Portal
|Application Fee in USD
|MBA
|GSB online MBA application webpage
|275
|MSx
|GSB online MSx application webpage
|275
|PhD
|GSB online PhD application webpage
|125
MBA program
he MBA program at Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) is ranked 6th among the Best Business Schools by U.S. News & World Report. Known for its exceptional full-time degree program and a highly selective admission rate of 6.96%, Stanford GSB offers an intimate learning environment with small class sizes, close peer interactions, group activities, and personalized coaching.
The first-year curriculum provides a solid foundation and essential tools, while the second year allows students to tailor their education with elective courses. The elective offerings vary annually and currently include courses such as Strategic Philanthropy and Impact Investing, Media Entrepreneurship, Investing for Good, Strategic Pivoting for Your Next Chapter, and Making Social Ventures Happen by Attracting Financial and Human Capital.
Stanford GSB MBA Class Profile:
- Class Size: 431
- International Students: 36%
- Acceptance Rate: 9%
- Median GPA: 3.77 on a 4.0 scale
- Average GMAT Score: 738
- Average GRE Score: 328
- Average TOEFL Score: 113
- Educational Background: Engineering (26%), Economics (21%), Commerce (20%), Other (33%)
- Average Work Experience: 5 years
- Gender Breakdown: Women (46%), Men (54%)
- Job Placement Rate: 100%
- Notable Alumni: Ragav Manimaran, Jamille Jamison, Nina Chen
The Stanford MBA program offers a transformative two-year experience designed to develop principled and purposeful leaders equipped with the skills and mindset to drive positive global change. Specializations available include Accountancy, Brand Management, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Health Care Management, IT Management, Leadership, Logistics, and more. Students benefit from interactions with diverse individuals, global companies, and unique experiences such as lifelong collaborations, mentorships, and friendships, all set against the stunning backdrop of California.
Important Dates
These Dates are on the basis of Previous Intake. Dates for Upcoming Intakes are currently Not Available.
|Event
|Application Date
|Application Deadline For 2025 Intake 1
|Sep 10, 2024
|Application Deadline For 2025 Intake 2
|Jan 8, 2025
|Application Deadline For 2025 Intake 3
|Apr 8, 2025
Tuition Fees
|Year
|1st Year Fees
|Tuition Fees
|₹6921273 (USD 82455)
Other Expenses
|Head
|Avg Cost Per Year
|Housing
|₹1701548 (USD 20271)
|Living Expenses
|₹1548945 (USD 18453)
|Health Insurance
|₹639623 (USD 7620)
|Books and supply
|₹60437 (USD 720)
|Total Cost
|₹3950553 (USD 47064)
Stanford GSB PG Admission Requirements
|Category
|PG Admission Requirements
|Academic Requirements
|Four years bachelor degree or its U.S. equivalent | Academic transcripts
|GPA
|3.77 (93%)
|Standardized Test Score
|GMAT- 738 | GRE- 165 in both verbal and quantitative
|SOP/LOR
|Statement of purpose | 2 letters of recommendation | Personal essay
|English Proficiency Test Score
|TOEFL iBT- 100 | IELTS- 7.0 | PTE- 68 (Average TOEFL: 113)
|Additional Requirements
|
Resume or CV | List of extracurricular activities and awards
|Professional Experience
|Work experience, and other personal information
Stanford GSB Campus
Stanford Graduate School of Business is housed within the Knight Management Center, situated on the broader Stanford campus.
The Knight Management Center comprises 10 main buildings that support the school’s structural functions. The complex includes a LEED Platinum-certified area featuring classrooms, cafes, meeting spaces, student services, and the Stanford Venture Studio for aspiring entrepreneurs and managers, among other facilities.
Additionally, the Stanford Graduate School of Business campus offers over 50 student clubs and organizations for students to join and engage with.
Stanford GSB Student Life
- Stanford Graduate School of Business hosts students from 50 countries worldwide.
- There are 60 student clubs and organizations available for students to participate in.
- The school offers various services, including a sports complex, fitness center, and state-of-the-art facilities.
- International students receive assistance with visa and immigration matters on campus.
- A range of residential services is provided, featuring numerous facilities and housing options.
Stanford GSB Scholarships
Stanford Graduate School of Business provides financial aid to both domestic and international students through a mix of scholarships, loans, and fellowships. However, fellowships are only available to students with demonstrated financial need. The scholarships available at the school for international students are as follows:
|Scholarship Name
|Amount Awarded in USD
|Stanford GSB Need-based Fellowships
|42,000 per year,
84,000 in total
|Stanford GSB BOLD Fellows Fund
|15,000 per year,
30,000 per fellow
|Stanford Knight Hennessy Scholars Program
|Variable funding for up to 3 years
|Stanford Impact Founder Fellowships and Prizes (Formerly Social Innovation Fellowship)
|110,000
|Social Management Immersion Fellowship (Summer stipend)
|Variable
|Entrepreneurial Summer Program
|Variable
In addition to these, prospective students can explore other external scholarships for international students in the USA. Alternatively, students may secure private loans from their home country to obtain favorable interest rates.
Stanford GSB Alumni Network
Alumni benefits include:
- Special discounted access to Stanford's pools and gyms.
- A 15% discount on open-enrollment programs, excluding the Stanford Executive Program.
- Exclusive access to the private Stanford Golf Course.
- A 15% discount per class on Stanford Continuing Studies courses.
Stanford GSB Notable Alumni
|Alumni
|Designation
|Jane Chen
|Co-Founder of Embrace
|Peter Fenton
|General Partner, Benchmark
|Koo Kwang-Mo
|Chairman and C.E.O of LG
Stanford GSB Placements
According to the Stanford MBA Employment Report, 89% of graduates received job offers, with 82% accepting them within three months of graduation. Additionally, 25% of MBA students successfully launched their own ventures. Here are some key statistics about Stanford GSB's entrepreneurship achievements:
- 62% of the Stanford GSB MBA Class of 2023 secured employment by graduation.
- Graduates reported a median base salary of 182,500 USD (1.51 crores INR) per year, along with a median signing bonus of 30,000 USD (24.89 lakhs INR) per year.
Employment details by industry for Stanford GSB MBA graduates are as follows:
|Industry
|Median Base Salary (USD)
|Median Base Salary (INR)
|Finance
|200,000
|1.65 crores
|Consulting
|192,000
|1.59 crores
|Technology
|177,500
|1.47 crores
|Energy
|177,500
|1.47 crores
|Consumer Products
|175,000
|1.45 crores
|Healthcare
|170,000
|1.41 crores
At Stanford Graduate School of Business, students benefit from a faculty of globally recognized experts. The small class sizes at Stanford promote personalized learning, small group collaboration, and peer interaction. With its prestigious global reputation, Stanford GSB provides exceptional learning and career development opportunities, enabling graduates to make a meaningful impact in their chosen careers.
FAQS
Q: Is studying at Stanford GSB worth it?
A: Stanford GSB is ranked among the top 3 business schools globally by various ranking agencies. Graduates typically receive job offers with an average salary of 182,500 USD (1.51 crores INR) per year. The school has a strong track record of graduates successfully launching ventures that rapidly gain international traction.
Q: What GPA is required for admission to Stanford GSB?
A: Applicants need a GPA of 3.77 (93%) on a 4.0 scale for admission to Stanford GSB.
Q: Does Stanford GSB provide placement opportunities?
A: Yes, Stanford GSB offers numerous placement opportunities. By graduation, 62% of students secure employment, and 89% of the Class of 2023 found jobs within three months of graduating.
Q: Are Stanford GSB's MBA and MSx programs STEM-designated?
A: Yes, both the MBA and MSx programs at Stanford GSB have STEM designation.
Q: What is the average salary of a Stanford MBA graduate?
A: The average salary for Stanford GSB MBA graduates is 182,500 USD (1.51 crores INR) per year, with an additional signing bonus of 30,000 USD (24.89 lakhs INR) per year.
Q: What are the average GMAT and GRE scores for Stanford GSB students?
A: The average GMAT score for Stanford GSB students is 738, and the average GRE score is 165 in both the verbal and quantitative sections.