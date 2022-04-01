Jio Institute is a multi-disciplinary higher education institute set up as a philanthropic initiative by Reliance Industries Ltd. and Reliance Foundation. The Institute is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence by bringing together global scholars and thought leaders and providing an enriching student experience through world-class education, and a culture of research and innovation. In July 2018, The Ministry of Education, Government of India, issued a Letter of Intent to set up Jio Institute as a Greenfield Institute under UGC (Institutions of Eminence Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2017.

All programmes are carefully designed to achieve academic excellence, business relevance and social significance. The world-class faculty will focus on holistic development through interdisciplinary modules and global exposure. By leveraging their connections with industry, the Institute will enable students to grow personally and professionally and make an impact on society.