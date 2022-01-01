Overview

The University School of Management and Entrepreneurship was founded in 2017. The East Delhi campus of DTU is functional at Vivek Vihar, Phase II, Delhi. This campus endeavors to provide quality education, research, and innovation in the emerging areas of management relevant to industry and society. The campus comprises three disciplines of Management, Economics and Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Venture Development.

Offered programs include- Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.), Bachelor of Arts B.A. (Hons.) in Economics and Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.), MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (Family Business and Entrepreneurship), MBA (Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Venture Management) and Ph.D. in Management and Economics.

The pre-eminent full-time faculty at USME has a background of leading institutions namely IIM Kolkata, IIM Lucknow, IIT Madras, JNU, DSE, DU, etc. On top of that, USME invites senior guest faculty from industry, government, and academics who have served in leading institutions such as IIMs, IMT, IMI, Fore, AIMA, etc.