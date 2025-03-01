HomeCollegesAlberta School of Business – Edmonton, CanadaOverview
  • Colleges
    • HomeCollegesAlberta School of Business – Edmonton, CanadaOverview
  • Colleges

    • Alberta School of Business – Edmonton, Canada Overview

      Edmonton, Canada   Public Institute   ESTD 1916
      Edmonton, Canada   Public Institute   ESTD 1916
    Overview
    Courses and Fees
    Admission Process
    Placements
    Scholarships
    Campus Facilities

    About College

    The Alberta School of Business, a prestigious MBA institution in Canada, holds accreditation from AACSB and was founded in 1916. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programs, including accounting, finance, marketing, and management. The school has a student population exceeding 39,000, with over 6,500 international students. Notably, nearly half of the full-time MBA students are from international backgrounds. According to the QS Global MBA Rankings 2024, the Alberta School of Business is among the top-ranked institutions in Canada, placed between #121-130.

    For graduate admissions, applicants need a four-year degree or its equivalent, while undergraduate applicants must provide grade X and XII certificates with a minimum aggregate of 70%. Prospective students should plan for tuition costs ranging from CAD 28,847 to CAD 35,000 (approximately INR 17.87 lakhs to INR 21.69 lakhs). The school offers a strong return on investment, with graduates earning an average salary of CAD 66,487 (around INR 41.20 lakhs) annually. Additionally, the Alberta School of Business boasts an impressive employment rate of 85-92% within three months of graduation, underscoring its success in job placements.

    Alberta School of Business Rankings

    The Alberta School of Business at the University of Alberta is recognized as one of Canada's leading public universities. Below are the recent ranking trends from various reputable agencies:

    • QS Business Master’s Rankings 2024: Finance: Ranked #101-110
    • THE World University Rankings 2024 by subject (Business and Economics): Ranked #101-125
    • QS Global MBA Rankings 2024 (Canada): Ranked #7
    • QS Global MBA Rankings 2024 (Worldwide): Ranked #121-130

    Alberta School of Business Courses

    The Alberta School of Business offers a diverse range of MBA programs across its four key departments: Accounting & Business Analytics, Finance, Marketing, Business Economics & Law, and Strategy, Entrepreneurship & Management.

    The academic of

    Read More

    Alberta School of Business – Edmonton, Canada Location And Map

    Address

    Alberta School of Business (BUS) 11211 Saskatchewan Dr NW, Edmonton, AB T6G 2R6, Canada
    click here for college website

    Alberta School of Business – Edmonton, Canada News

    Coming Soon.

    Related Groups

    Copyright © 2024 Inzane Labs Private Limited. All Rights Reserved