The Alberta School of Business offers a diverse range of MBA programs across its four key departments: Accounting & Business Analytics, Finance, Marketing, Business Economics & Law, and Strategy, Entrepreneurship & Management.

The Alberta School of Business at the University of Alberta is recognized as one of Canada's leading public universities. Below are the recent ranking trends from various reputable agencies:

For graduate admissions, applicants need a four-year degree or its equivalent, while undergraduate applicants must provide grade X and XII certificates with a minimum aggregate of 70%. Prospective students should plan for tuition costs ranging from CAD 28,847 to CAD 35,000 (approximately INR 17.87 lakhs to INR 21.69 lakhs). The school offers a strong return on investment, with graduates earning an average salary of CAD 66,487 (around INR 41.20 lakhs) annually. Additionally, the Alberta School of Business boasts an impressive employment rate of 85-92% within three months of graduation, underscoring its success in job placements.

The Alberta School of Business, a prestigious MBA institution in Canada, holds accreditation from AACSB and was founded in 1916. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programs, including accounting, finance, marketing, and management. The school has a student population exceeding 39,000, with over 6,500 international students. Notably, nearly half of the full-time MBA students are from international backgrounds. According to the QS Global MBA Rankings 2024, the Alberta School of Business is among the top-ranked institutions in Canada, placed between #121-130.

Alberta School of Business Rankings

QS Business Master’s Rankings 2024: Finance : Ranked #101-110

: Ranked #101-110 THE World University Rankings 2024 by subject (Business and Economics) : Ranked #101-125

: Ranked #101-125 QS Global MBA Rankings 2024 (Canada) : Ranked #7

: Ranked #7 QS Global MBA Rankings 2024 (Worldwide): Ranked #121-130

Alberta School of Business Courses

The academic offerings include Bachelor of Commerce, Full-time MBA, Executive MBA, Master of Accounting, and PhD programs. In addition, the school provides various executive and professional programs across multiple fields of study. The Full-time MBA is a two-year program with several specialization options, and students also have the opportunity to pursue dual degrees.

The FastTrack MBA Program emphasizes advanced management topics, allowing students to seamlessly transition into senior-level Alberta MBA elective courses.

School of Business, University of Alberta Program Fees & Deadlines

Program Important Dates Fees Exams Score M.B.A 20 months Application Deadline For Winter Intake (1st Nov 2024) Application Deadline For Fall Intake (1st Mar 2025) INR 20 L/Yr CAD 32,565 /Yr TOEFL: 100

IELTS: 7

GMAT: 550

PTE: 68

GRE: 310 M.S Computing Science 2 years Application Deadline For 2025 Intake (15th Dec 2024) INR 7.5 L/Yr CAD 12,240 /Yr TOEFL: 100

IELTS: 7

PTE: 61

Duolingo: 125 M.Eng Mechanical Engineering 2 years Application Deadline For Fall Intake (15th Jan 2025) INR 24.8 L/Yr CAD 40,290 /Yr TOEFL: 93

IELTS: 6.5

PTE: 61

GRE: 310

Duolingo: 125 M.S Computer Science - Statistical Machine Learning 2 years Application Deadline For 2025 Intake (15th Dec 2024) INR 4.7 L/Yr CAD 7,604 /Yr TOEFL: 90

IELTS: 6.5

PTE: 61

GRE: 310

Duolingo: 125 M.B.A Business Analytics 2 years Application Deadline For Fall Intake (1st Apr 2025) INR 17.7 L/Yr CAD 28,847 /Yr TOEFL: 100

IELTS: 7

GMAT: 550

PTE: 68

GRE: 310 M.B.A Finance 20 months Application Deadline For Fall Intake (1st Apr 2025) INR 17.7 L/Yr CAD 28,847 /Yr TOEFL: 100

IELTS: 7

GMAT: 550

PTE: 68

GRE: 310

Alberta School of Business Admission Process

Applicants seeking admission to the Alberta School of Business must fulfill the eligibility requirements and submit all required documentation. The application process differs for full-time and part-time students. Below are the details for admission to the Alberta School of Business:

Alberta School of Business Admissions: Postgraduate (PG) Requirements

Application Portal : Apply

: Apply Application Fees : CAD 135 (₹8,367)

: CAD 135 (₹8,367) Academic Requirements : 4-year degree from an accredited institution or equivalent

: 4-year degree from an accredited institution or equivalent GPA : Minimum 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (85%)

: Minimum 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (85%) English Proficiency : IELTS: 7.0 overall | TOEFL iBT: 100 overall | Duolingo: 115

: IELTS: 7.0 overall | TOEFL iBT: 100 overall | Duolingo: 115 Standardized Test Scores : GRE: 300 | GMAT: 550+

: GRE: 300 | GMAT: 550+ Required Documents : Minimum 2 Letters of Recommendation (LORs), Statement of Intent, and Professional experience

: Minimum 2 Letters of Recommendation (LORs), Statement of Intent, and Professional experience Additional Requirements: Resume, Written work samples, List of publications, and Supplemental questions

Alberta School of Business Admissions: Undergraduate (UG) Requirements

Application Portal : Apply

: Apply Application Fees : CAD 125 (₹7,747)

: CAD 125 (₹7,747) Academic Requirements : Standard X and XII results

: Standard X and XII results GPA : Minimum 2.7 on a 4.0 scale (70%)

: Minimum 2.7 on a 4.0 scale (70%) English Proficiency : IELTS: 6.5 overall with 6.0 in each section | TOEFL iBT: 90 overall with 21 in each section | PTE: 61 overall with 60 in each section

: IELTS: 6.5 overall with 6.0 in each section | TOEFL iBT: 90 overall with 21 in each section | PTE: 61 overall with 60 in each section Additional Requirements: Statement of Interest and an Online portfolio

Alberta School of Business: Cost of Attendance

The cost of attending the Alberta School of Business includes both the estimated tuition fees for one year and living expenses in Canada.

Tuition Fees at Alberta School of Business

Undergraduate Program : CAD 28,847 (₹17.87 lakhs) annually

: CAD 28,847 (₹17.87 lakhs) annually Graduate Programs: CAD 35,000 (₹21.69 lakhs) annually

Cost of Living in Canada

The table below provides a breakdown of the annual living expenses for international students in Canada:

Expense Type Annual Cost (CAD) INR Equivalent Housing 10,800 - 14,400 ₹6.6 lakhs - ₹8.9 lakhs Utilities 2,880 - 5,400 ₹1.7 lakhs - ₹3.3 lakhs Internet & Mobile Phone 2,040 ₹1.2 lakhs Food 2,400 - 3,600 ₹1.4 lakhs - ₹2.2 lakhs Clothing 500 + 200 for winter ₹30,989 - ₹12,395 Transportation (Bus) 1,200 ₹73,443 Educational Supplies 1,600 ₹99,166 Recreation 900 ₹55,781 Total Living Costs (excluding tuition) 21,320 - 28,640 ₹13.21 lakhs - ₹17.75 lakhs

University of Alberta Business School Scholarships

The Alberta School of Business provides financial aid to students with outstanding academic achievements as well as those in financial need. International students can benefit from a variety of financial aid options, including awards, bursaries, and scholarships. Below are some of the key scholarships available:

Scholarship Eligibility Criteria Award Value (CAD) Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships Full-time doctoral enrollment by January 2025 CAD 50,000 per year for three years Izaak Walton Killam Memorial Scholarship Full-time doctoral enrollment Up to CAD 45,000 per year for two years Alberta Graduate Excellence Scholarship (AGES) For master's or doctoral students One-time payment of CAD 12,000

In addition to these scholarships, all students admitted to the Alberta School of Business are automatically considered for Entrance Awards. Financial support is also available through MBA Differential Bursaries.

Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) for Canada

International graduates from Canadian institutions have an excellent opportunity to gain valuable work experience through the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program, which allows them to stay and work in Canada for up to three years after graduation.

Work While Studying in Canada

International students can work off-campus without a work permit while studying. Here’s an overview:

During regular academic sessions : Up to 20 hours per week off-campus

: Up to 20 hours per week off-campus During holidays: Full-time work during scheduled breaks

Alberta School of Business Placements

The University of Alberta provides placement opportunities for graduates in various fields, including Computer Science, MBA, Engineering, Nursing, and Physical Therapy. It ranks #1 in Canada for graduate employment, boasting a placement rate of over 90%. According to PayScale, the average salary for graduates from the University of Alberta is CAD 102,000, which is approximately ₹62.09 lakhs per year. The university's MBA placements make it particularly appealing for Indian students, with 85% of MBA graduates securing employment within three months of graduation and earning an average salary of CAD 93,252 (around ₹56.76 lakhs). The key sectors for MBA graduates include:

Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG LLP, McKinsey & Company, and Stantec are among the companies that recruit graduates from the University of Alberta. If you're an Indian student considering an MBA and aiming to settle in Alberta, obtaining your degree from U of Alberta could be a smart choice. The tuition fee is CAD 72,000, and MBA graduates from the university earn an average salary of CAD 93,252. It's clear that an MBA from the University of Alberta can provide a significant return on investment.

Alberta is a popular destination for Indian students for several reasons:

Major Metropolitan Cities : Alberta is home to two large cities, Edmonton and Calgary.

: Alberta is home to two large cities, Edmonton and Calgary. Low Tax Environment : There is no provincial tax in Alberta; you only pay a 5% GST on purchases.

: There is no provincial tax in Alberta; you only pay a 5% GST on purchases. Affordable Housing : Rent and accommodation costs in Alberta are relatively low.

: Rent and accommodation costs in Alberta are relatively low. Diverse Job Opportunities : There are numerous part-time job options available in cafes and restaurants.

: There are numerous part-time job options available in cafes and restaurants. Convenient Transportation: Transportation is more accessible and affordable compared to other cities in Canada.

University of Alberta Placements by Degree

The University of Alberta offers over 200 undergraduate programs and more than 500 graduate programs, earning an international reputation for excellence in humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering, and health sciences. Here’s a summary of the placement statistics based on degree levels at the University of Alberta:

Degree Average Salary in CAD Bachelors (other) 66,000 Bachelor of Science 62,000 Bachelor of Arts 46,000 Master of Science 47,000 Other degrees 51,000

University of Alberta Placements by Profession

Graduates of the University of Alberta earn an average salary of CAD 102,000 (approximately ₹62.09 lakhs) per year. Below are the average salaries for graduates based on their professions:

Professions Average Annual Salary (CAD) Software Developer 62,000 HR Manager 74,900 Mechanical Engineer 76,600 Project Engineer 78,400 Executive Director 84,700 Operations Manager 86,800 Project Manager 87,900

University of Alberta Campus Life

The University of Alberta offers a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for its students. Campus life is lively, with plenty of opportunities for students to enjoy local restaurants, bars, and unique shops. Social events such as welcome parties, board games, movie nights, Halloween celebrations, ice skating, and winter tobogganing are also popular among students. Additionally, the campus is home to over 450 student clubs and associations, providing a wide range of activities and interests to explore. Some of the notable clubs include:

ABBEDAM

Alpha Gamma Delta

Artistic Swim Club

Arts for Young Stars

Badminton Club

The University of Alberta offers students numerous resources and facilities to enhance their experience. Here's more information on campus life offers:

Student Resources and Facilities

Libraries : The university boasts one of the largest academic libraries in Canada, offering a range of resources, quiet study spaces, and group study rooms.

: The university boasts one of the largest academic libraries in Canada, offering a range of resources, quiet study spaces, and group study rooms. Recreation & Fitness : The campus includes state-of-the-art recreational facilities such as fitness centers, swimming pools, climbing walls, and courts for basketball, tennis, and badminton. The university also provides various intramural sports leagues for students who enjoy team activities.

: The campus includes state-of-the-art recreational facilities such as fitness centers, swimming pools, climbing walls, and courts for basketball, tennis, and badminton. The university also provides various intramural sports leagues for students who enjoy team activities. Health & Wellness : The university emphasizes student well-being, offering counseling services, health centers, and peer support programs. There are initiatives focusing on mental health, stress management, and physical wellness.

: The university emphasizes student well-being, offering counseling services, health centers, and peer support programs. There are initiatives focusing on mental health, stress management, and physical wellness. Cultural and Social Events: The campus hosts regular festivals, cultural days, art exhibitions, and theater performances. Events like "International Week" celebrate diversity, providing international students an opportunity to showcase their culture.

Clubs and Organizations

In addition to the clubs you mentioned, here are a few other popular student organizations:

Debate and Public Speaking Club : A space for students to improve their public speaking and debate skills.

: A space for students to improve their public speaking and debate skills. Engineering Students' Society (ESS) : Offers events, competitions, and networking opportunities for engineering students.

: Offers events, competitions, and networking opportunities for engineering students. Green and Gold Sports Clubs : The University of Alberta's varsity teams in sports like basketball, volleyball, and hockey compete at a national level.

: The University of Alberta's varsity teams in sports like basketball, volleyball, and hockey compete at a national level. International Student Association: Provides support and community for international students, hosting cultural events, orientation programs, and social activities.

Residence Life

The University of Alberta has several residence options on and off campus, fostering a close-knit student community. Residence halls host activities to help students bond and adjust to university life, from study groups to floor-wide social events.

Sustainability Initiatives

The university is committed to sustainability, offering programs like "Sustain SU," where students can get involved in campus sustainability projects. This includes community gardens, energy conservation programs, and recycling initiatives.

Volunteering and Leadership

The university encourages students to get involved in volunteering and leadership opportunities. The Students' Union offers leadership training programs, while the Community Service Learning program enables students to earn credits through volunteer work.

With this wide array of activities, facilities, and resources, the University of Alberta ensures students have plenty of opportunities to grow both academically and personally.

FAQs

Q: What is the University of Alberta School of Business ranked?

A: The Alberta School of Business holds the following rankings by reputable agencies:

QS Business Master’s Rankings 2024: Finance : #101-110

: #101-110 THE World University Rankings 2024 (Business and Economics) : #101-125

: #101-125 QS Global MBA Rankings 2024 (Canada) : #7

: #7 QS Global MBA Rankings 2024 (Worldwide): #121-130

Q: How much does it cost to attend the Alberta School of Business?

A: Tuition fees for international students range from CAD 28,847 to CAD 35,000 (₹17.87 lakhs to ₹21.69 lakhs). Additionally, the estimated cost of living for international students in Canada is around CAD 20,000 (₹12.38 lakhs).

Q: What is the average salary for MBA graduates from the University of Alberta?

A: MBA graduates from the University of Alberta earn an average salary of CAD 66,487 (₹41.20 lakhs) annually. The university has a strong placement record, with 85% to 92% of graduates employed within three months of graduation.

Q: Is the University of Alberta good for an MBA?

A: Yes, the Alberta School of Business offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs, including accounting, finance, marketing, and management. It is ranked among the top universities in Canada, holding a global rank of #121-130 in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2024. The school is known for its solid return on investment, with MBA graduates earning CAD 66,487 (₹41.20 lakhs) annually and a high employment rate within three months of graduation.

Q: How long is the MBA program at the University of Alberta?

A: The full-time MBA program at the Alberta School of Business can be completed in 1 to 2 years.

Q: What are the tuition fees for international students at the University of Alberta?

A: The annual tuition fees for international students are: