Top Non-IIM MBA Colleges in India 2025 – Full List & Key Highlights

When we think of an MBA in India, the IIMs often dominate the conversation. But here’s the truth, some of the best MBA colleges in India without the IIM branding are delivering programs that rival globally ranked institutes. These non-IIM MBA colleges are known for rigorous academics, excellent placements, and strong industry connections.

If you’re preparing for CAT 2025, XAT, NMAT, or SNAP, don’t overlook these top private MBA colleges in India. Here’s a carefully updated list with admission details, placements, and key highlights.

1. XLRI Jamshedpur (Xavier School of Management)

Flagship Program: PGDM (BM & HRM)

Exams Accepted: XAT

Why XLRI? Globally recognized for HR, XLRI offers one of Asia’s strongest HR programs. For the 2023–25 batch, the average package was ₹29.89 LPA and the highest international offer hit ₹1.10 crore.

Flagship Program: PGDM

Exams Accepted: CAT, GMAT

Standout Factor: Located in Gurugram, MDI has strong placements in consulting and finance, backed by its corporate hub advantage. The average CTC is around ₹27 LPA.

3. SPJIMR Mumbai (SP Jain Institute of Management & Research)

Flagship Program: PGDM

Exams Accepted: CAT, GMAT

Placement Edge: SPJIMR consistently records top outcomes. For the 2023–25 batch, the average package stood at ₹32 LPA with the highest offer ₹81 LPA. Its Global Fast Track program adds international exposure.

4. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Delhi & Kolkata

Flagship Program: MBA in International Business

Exam Accepted: IIFT Exam (NTA)

Why IIFT? A leader in international trade and economics, IIFT graduates often enter roles in global consulting, logistics, and trade policy. Average salaries hover around ₹29 LPA.

5. Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad

Flagship Program: PGDM

Exams Accepted: CAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT

Highlight: Renowned for marketing and finance, IMT is a top choice for its entrepreneurial focus and corporate alignment. Average CTC stands at ₹17.5 LPA.

6. NMIMS Mumbai

Flagship Program: MBA

Exams Accepted: NMAT

Highlight: Popular for finance and marketing with strong Mumbai corporate connections. The average package is about ₹23 LPA.

7. TAPMI Manipal (T.A. Pai Management Institute)

Flagship Program: PGDM

Exams Accepted: CAT, XAT, GMAT

Highlight: AACSB accredited; strong finance specialization with average CTC of ₹14 LPA.

8. Great Lakes Institute of Management (Chennai & Gurgaon)

Flagship Program: PGPM, PGDM

Exams Accepted: CAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT

Highlight: Famous for its 1-year PGPM for professionals. Average salary ~ ₹15 LPA.

9. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune

Flagship Program: MBA

Exams Accepted: SNAP

Highlight: Leading Symbiosis institute with strong placements in consulting and FMCG. Average CTC ~ ₹22 LPA.

Flagship Program: MBA-BM, MBA-HRM, MBA-RM

Exams Accepted: XAT, CAT, GMAT, X-GMT

Highlight: Diverse electives and Jesuit education heritage. Average package ₹18.8 LPA.

Flagship Program: PGDM

Exams Accepted: CAT, XAT, GMAT

Highlight: Industry-focused curriculum with strong consulting placements. Average package ~ ₹14 LPA.

Flagship Program: PGDM

Exams Accepted: CAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT

Highlight: Well known for its healthcare management specialization. Average CTC ₹15.6 LPA.

13. LIBA Chennai (Loyola Institute of Business Administration)

Flagship Program: PGDM

Exams Accepted: CAT, XAT

Highlight: Jesuit-run B-school with focus on ethics-driven management. Average salary ₹12.5 LPA.

Flagship Program: MBA

Exams Accepted: CAT, XAT, CMAT, NMAT, GMAT

Highlight: Academic flexibility with wide choice of electives. Average salary ₹13.5 LPA.

15. BITS Pilani (Department of Management)

Flagship Program: MBA

Exams Accepted: CAT, XAT, GMAT

Highlight: Strong reputation for technology-oriented management. Average package ~ ₹11 LPA.

16. NIRMA University, Ahmedabad

Flagship Program: MBA

Exams Accepted: CAT, GMAT

Highlight: Industry-focused curriculum and strong alumni support. Average CTC ~ ₹12.5 LPA.

17. IRMA Anand (Institute of Rural Management)

Flagship Program: PGDM (Rural Management)

Exams Accepted: CAT, XAT

Highlight: Globally acclaimed for rural and development-focused careers. Average package ₹15 LPA.

18. Welingkar Institute of Management (WeSchool, Mumbai & Bangalore)

Flagship Program: PGDM

Exams Accepted: CAT, XAT, ATMA, CMAT, GMAT, MH-CET

Highlight: Known for innovation and design thinking pedagogy. Average package ~ ₹12.5 LPA.

19. Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad & Mohali

Flagship Program: PGP in Management

Exams Accepted: GMAT, GRE

Highlight: Globally ranked 1-year MBA program with a strong alumni base. Average salary ~ ₹34 LPA.

Flagship Program: MBA

Exams Accepted: CAT, XAT, NMAT, GMAT, GRE, CMAT

Highlight: Emerging as a leader in finance and analytics. Average package ~ ₹13.5 LPA.

Admission Updates for MBA 2025

CAT 2025: Accepted widely across institutes.

XAT 2025: Registration for XLRI open until mid-December.

NMAT 2025: Multiple attempts allowed till January for NMIMS.

SNAP 2025: Symbiosis registrations close in November.

IIFT 2025: Conducted by NTA in December.

Why Choose These Non-IIM MBA Colleges?

Strong Placements: Average salaries range between ₹12–34 LPA at top institutes like XLRI, SPJIMR, and ISB.

Specializations: Unique offerings like International Business at IIFT, Rural Management at IRMA, and Healthcare at GIM.

Location Advantage: Proximity to business hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Chennai.

Reputation: Consistently listed in Top MBA Colleges in India 2025 rankings (NIRF + private rankings).

FAQs on Top Non-IIM MBA Colleges in India

Which is the best non-IIM MBA college in India?

XLRI Jamshedpur, SPJIMR Mumbai, and MDI Gurgaon are considered the best non-IIMs based on placements, reputation, and academic excellence.

Is XLRI better than some IIMs?

Yes. XLRI is often ranked above several newer IIMs, especially for its HR program, which is regarded as the best in Asia.

Are non-IIM MBA colleges worth the investment?

Absolutely. Institutes like ISB, SPJIMR, and IIFT offer global exposure, strong ROI, and placements comparable to top IIMs.

What exams should I take for non-IIM MBA admissions?

Apart from CAT, exams like XAT (for XLRI, XIMB), NMAT (for NMIMS), SNAP (for Symbiosis), and IIFT exam are crucial.

Do these colleges have good international exposure?

Yes. Many institutes such as SPJIMR, ISB, and IIFT have tie-ups with global universities, exchange programs, and international internships.

An MBA is a life-changing investment. While IIMs are prestigious, these top 20 non-IIM MBA colleges in India—including XLRI, SPJIMR, MDI, and IIFT—produce leaders with global impact. If you’re preparing for CAT, NMAT, SNAP, or XAT, keeping these institutes on your shortlist ensures diverse opportunities, high ROI, and strong career growth. Choose the B-school that fits your aspirations, not just the brand name

