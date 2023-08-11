As a manager in an international environment, you don’t only manage people. You manage complex products, services, and systems, ensuring that you and your teams contribute successfully to your organisation’s objectives.

You have an incredibly multi-faceted and diverse role, and you often operate in a fast-paced, exciting and challenging environment. You need to think on your feet, manage stakeholder expectations, and nurture your team, all while being an empathetic leader and innovative strategist.

There’s a lot asked of you in this position – and if you’re currently pursuing a career as an international business manager, you no doubt ask a lot of yourself.

So, which skills should you develop if you want to thrive as an international manager in today’s rapidly evolving business environment? How can you ensure your own success, as well as that of your organisation?

Nurture a global business outlook for growth

In the 21st Century, businesses are more globally integrated than ever before. International business expertise is highly sought after, and those who can understand the dynamic conditions and opportunities within a global market will always be highly employable.

Nurturing a global outlook is all about understanding, sympathising with, and adapting to international market needs. This is especially important if you wish to target new markets and ensure your product or service makes a splash on a regional or global scale; and potential customers need to be communicated with in their own language, according to their own cultural code. You need to adhere to their expectations of diversity and accessibility.

As part of your business strategy, you should build a network in your target market, so that you can better connect with your potential customers and have on hand advocates you can partner with for mutually-beneficial success.

Become a strategic decision-maker

To be truly effective, an international business manager needs to be a passionate strategist and willing to be agile and adapt to market changes in accordance with global societal and economic developments.

Did your launch campaign not get the initial results you predicted it would? Are your customers not using a particular part of your product or service? Do you know why? By mastering the building blocks of international management, you learn to identify, respond, and find solutions to these potential challenges.

Develop your understanding of diverse business specialisms and trends

As you climb the management career ladder, acquiring a specialised knowledge of economic and business theory will help you immensely in making better strategic decisions and therefore advancing your professional development.

By immersing yourself in building knowledge about how specialisms such as international marketing, finance, supply chain, and people management fit together to create organisational success, you will stand out to employers and be able to identify new growth opportunities.

Entrepreneurship also plays a growing role in the global business environment. For example, start-ups in Dubai alone raised more than $2 billion in funding collectively in 2022, according to a report by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. This presents exciting opportunities for you to shape your future career in industries and businesses of all sizes.

Be a leader, mentor and advocate

Throughout your career, you will need to build relationships with people from cross-cultural teams who do all types of work, including but not limited to marketing and finance. They may be working on a project with you, or could even be a direct report that you can mentor.

As a successful manager, you need to understand what your team members can offer and then advocate for their expertise and growth. Managing effective and creative teams is also an important part of building a global brand.

By nurturing employee talent, you will be able to deliver successful and impactful projects, empower your team members to seek knowledge and experience, and nurture connections that may create new opportunities for your own personal and professional growth in the future.

Consider continuing your education to advance your career

International business specialists will always be sought after – and organisations need managers with skills in this field if they are to achieve their international aspirations for growth.

By choosing a Master’s degree in International Business Management, you can enhance your understanding of global business strategy; become a strategic decision-maker; build your international network across industries; and showcase to employers that you have the skills and expertise to contribute a business’s growing success.

Holders of a Postgraduate degrees are also more like to earn a higher salary. It could also help you get closer to fulfilling your long-term professional ambitions.

Apply now for Middlesex University Dubai’s MA International Business Management

Middlesex University Dubai is Dubai’s largest UK university, and their MA International Business Management is a flexible and affordable UK Master’s programme that is available 1 year full-time or over 2 years part-time.

All classes are after working hours, and with excellent Postgraduate study grants for Indian students and flexible payment plans, the programme is an ideal choice for working professionals or those who have just finished their Bachelor’s degree.

The curriculum is focused on professional growth and is completely customisable to your personal goals, with specialist electives alongside core academic modules. You will develop your knowledge of management analytics and strategy, marketing, finance, human resources, supply chain, and digital entrepreneurship in a challenging global context, and learn how to apply this academic expertise to real-life management scenarios.

The learning and teaching approach at MDX Dubai is immersive and focused on developing professional practice. You will benefit from innovative, up-to-the-minute classes taught by management and business leaders from academia and industry, gain new perspectives on your field, and build your connections with fellow students, faculty and guest speakers. All students also receive dedicated careers and employability support alongside their classes.

By choosing MDX Dubai this September, you will be fully empowered to advance your management career in Dubai and around the world.

Learn more here about studying your MA International Business Management at Middlesex University Dubai and all the support they offer for Indian students.

Read More