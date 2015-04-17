Tata Memorial Centre – Multiple Vacancies

Tata Memorial Centre for treatment, research and education in Cancer, Kharghar has invited applications from eligible candidates for the below mentioned posts:

Post No. of vacancies

1. Scientific Officer ‘D’ 01

2. Scientific Officer ‘C’ 01

(Microbiology)

3. Scientific Officer ‘C’ (CSSD) 01

4.Engineer ‘C’ (Civil) 01

5.Programmer ‘C’ 02

6. Supervisor (Electrical) 01

7.Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Research Lab) 01

8. Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Nuclear Medicine) 01

9. Tech F1 (ICU/OT) 01

10. Technician ‘C’ (Composite and Lab History) 02

11. Technician ‘C’ (Radio-diagnosis) 01

12.Technician ‘A’ (CSSD) 01

13.Technician ‘A’ (Electrics) 01

14. Technician ‘A’ (Plumbing) 01

How to apply

Interested candidates are expected to apply online through the website http://www.actrec.gov.in/ and follow the steps as instructed.

Important dates

Last date o receipt of online application is 08.05.2015 and last day of receiving hard copy of the application is 15.05.2015

For additional information regarding the essential qualification, experience, remuneration refer to the recruitment notice published in the Employment Newspaper/ Rozgar Samachar issue dated April, 18th – 24th 2015.

