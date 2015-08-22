Revenue Department, Himachal Pradesh – vacancies for Patwari

The Revenue Department, Himachal Pradesh has invited applications for the posts of Patwari. The details of the vacancies are as follows:

No. of vacancies: 242

Essential Qualifications: Candidates must possess a minimum of H.S.C/ equivalent qualification from a recognized university or institute.

Age limit: Candidates should be between 18 to 45 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC category.

Remuneration: Rs. 3,000/- per month as stipend

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format available at the website: http://himachal.nic.in/

Candidates are required to send in their duly filled in applications along with relevant documents to the following address:

Settlement Officer Shimla,

Block No. 39 SDA Complex,

Kasumpti Shimla-9.

Last date for receipt of application: 11.09.2015





For additional details, refer to the official notification:

http://admis.hp.nic.in/lrc/revenue/PDFFiles/Advertisement20Aug2015.pdf

